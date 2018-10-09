Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

53. Universal basic income: could it work? With Anthony Painter

Progress
October 9, 2018
1 min read

Is universal basic income just a pipe-dream or is it necessary for a new age of automation? Conor PopeRichard Angell and Henna Shah sit down with Anthony Painter from the RSA to dispel some of the myths – and discuss the potential opportunities – of UBI.

Click here to listen to the podcast on iTunes

Further reading:

Want to listen to more of the Progressive Britain Podcast? Click here to see all episodes

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

You may also like

Sign up to our daily roundup email

Before you go!

int(0)