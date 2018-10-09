53. Universal basic income: could it work? With Anthony Painter

Is universal basic income just a pipe-dream or is it necessary for a new age of automation? Conor Pope, Richard Angell and Henna Shah sit down with Anthony Painter from the RSA to dispel some of the myths – and discuss the potential opportunities – of UBI.
