53. Universal basic income: could it work? With Anthony Painter

Is universal basic income just a pipe-dream or is it necessary for a new age of automation? Conor Pope, Richard Angell and Henna Shah sit down with Anthony Painter from the RSA to dispel some of the myths – and discuss the potential opportunities – of UBI.

