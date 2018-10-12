EXTRA: Universally discredited (revisited)

The Conservatives have woken up to the problems around universal credit – but will they do anything about it? (No.)
And a year on from when the #MeToo movement started, why does it seem as though the initial hope of a societal shift has fallen away? Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss.
Further reading:
*Sign the petition to stop the universal credit rollout
*Women have been lulled into thinking things would get better after #MeToo – we were wrong
Listen again:
*Universal discredit: can they get it right? Progressive Britain episode two with Catherine McKinnell
