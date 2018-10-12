Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
The Progressive Britain Podcast on Conservative party conference
EXTRA: Universally discredited (revisited)

October 12, 2018
The Conservatives have woken up to the problems around universal credit – but will they do anything about it? (No.)

And a year on from when the #MeToo movement started, why does it seem as though the initial hope of a societal shift has fallen away? Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss.

Further reading:

*Sign the petition to stop the universal credit rollout

*Women have been lulled into thinking things would get better after #MeToo – we were wrong

Listen again:

*Universal discredit: can they get it right? Progressive Britain episode two with Catherine McKinnell

Germany's SPD leader

Germany’s game changer

With state elections approaching this Sunday, progressives look to Germany’s social democrats for hope of a left-wing revival, write Metin Hakverdi and Simon Vaut Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not...

Simon Vaut
5 min read
Today's Brief
The Brief

The Brief: Universally discredited

The Brief  is a breakdown of the forces driving the headlines and what you can do to make a difference Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.It takes time, commitment and money to build a...

The Brief
3 min read

Austerity: Is it over?

Today’s PMQs was a lesson for the Tories on what to expect from a snap election. It is clear that voters heard exactly one thing from Theresa May’s conference speech: ‘austerity is ending’. It is the one thing Jeremy...

Conor Pope
4 min read

