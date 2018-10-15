Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Director's Cut

Director’s Cut – 12/10/18

Richard Angell
October 15, 2018
2 min read

In the Progress office this week we have been gearing up for the People’s Vote march on 20 October, which is just a week away.

 

In June, thousands took to the streets to demand a public say on the final Brexit deal. Since then, the campaign to give people control of Brexit has strengthened while the possibility of leaving with a deal has diminished. So next Saturday’s march could be even bigger than the last one.

 

We want to make sure that Labour’s presence on the march is felt: the combined success of the Labour for the Single Market and LabourSay.EUcampaigns – both of which Progress has played a leading role in – means that Labour now has a pro-single market policy with the door open to a People’s Vote.

 

So if you can make it along next weekend, let us know you want to join the Labour bloc https://www.laboursay.eu/ – and if you cannot make it, please consider donating £10 to LabourSay.EU, so that we can give away as many of our distinctive ‘I want a say on Brexit’ Labour placards as possible.

Here is my pick of the week from Progress Online:

Syria's civil war has destroyed many historical sites in the region

Syria: Israel and Iran’s new war?
There is a real possibility that we are on the verge of a big conflict between Israel and Iran. The international community must recognise this now and do more to ease tensions. If they do not, we could be sleepwalking into another regional crisis, writes Jack Clayton

Read now >>>

 

Germany's centre is struggling under pressure from the AfD – their leader pictured here giving a speech

The centre cannot hold
With the Bavarian state elections fast approaching – there is bad news for progressives. The collapse of Germany’s centre-ground and the rise of the far-right looks set to continue, warns Penny Bochum

Read now >>>

 

The Progressive Britain Podcast on Conservative party conference

53. Universal basic income: could it work? With Anthony Painter

Is universal basic income just a pipe-dream or is it necessary for a new age of automation? Conor PopeRichard Angell and Henna Shah sit down with Anthony Painter from the RSA to dispel some of the myths – and discuss the potential opportunities – of UBI.

Listen now >>>

Germany's SPD leader

Germany’s game changer
With state elections approaching this Sunday, progressives look to Germany’s social democrats for hope of a left-wing revival, write Metin Hakverdi andSimon Vaut

Read now >>>

Spain's new progressive leader Pedro Sanchez on the campaign trail

Pragmatic and progressive: Spain’s new leader
After years of conservative rule, Pedro Sánchez and his socialist party are finally rebuilding Spain’s ‘moral authority’, writes Callum Tipple

Read now >>>

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Richard Angell

is director of Progress

View all posts

You may also like

Syria's war has left many ancient relics in tatters
The Brief

The Brief: Syria’s new war

The Brief  is a breakdown of the forces driving the headlines and what you can do to make a difference Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.It takes time, commitment and money to build a...

The Brief
4 min read
The Progress Daily Email

May’s mess

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here. Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.It takes time, commitment...

Conor Pope
3 min read

Sign up to our daily roundup email

Before you go!

int(0)