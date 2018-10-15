May’s mess

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Theresa May is in a mess. Having finally alighted on a plan that might mean there is some forward movement when she meets the EU next week, the problems stack up closer to home. The difficulty is that what helps ease Brexit in Brussels is precisely what causes a unhappiness in Westminster.

The DUP has threatened to pull support from the budget over uncertainty around the Irish backstop, and three cabinet ministers are supposedly on the brink of resigning.

While failing to pass a budget is no longer an effective vote of no confidence in the government – due to the Fixed Terms Parliament Act – it does show the difficulty in convincing the hard Brexit rightwingers to make any sort of compromise that could spare us of no deal.

Now is the perfect opportunity to put the pressure on for people to have a say on the final Brexit deal. In just a week, thousands will march in London for a People’s Vote. Let LabourSay.EU know that you will be opposing the government and join the Labour bloc on the march.

– Conor Pope, deputy editor

Latest on Progress

The Brief: Universally discredited

Stefan Rollnick takes us through the disastrous Tory universal credit roll-out and how we can organise to stop it

Read now >>>

Germany’s game changer

With state elections approaching this Sunday, progressives look to Germany’s social democrats for hope of a left-wing revival, write Metin Hakverdi and Simon Vaut

Read now >>>

Strategy board elections are open now until 5pm on the 18th October. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

Think you’ve got a role to play? Nominate yourself for the strategy board elections now.

The Progressive Britain Podcast

The Conservatives have woken up to the problems around universal credit – but will they do anything about it? (No.)

And a year on from when the #MeToo movement started, why does it seem as though the initial hope of a societal shift has fallen away? Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss.

Listen >>>

Five things to read today

My story with mental health

Andrew Gwynne MP, Gwynnblog

Shaun Bailey’s offensive comments make him unfit to be London mayor

Kimberly McIntosh, Guardian

Facebook drove Egypt’s revolution. Now it’s being used as a weapon to oppress women

Rossalyn Warren, Wired

One belt, one road, one million prisoners: China’s secret war on Muslims along the ‘Silk Road’

Sahar Shah, gal-dem

No, Labour MPs aren’t going to vote for May’s Brexit deal

Mike Gapes, LabourList

Sign up to this email

Do you know someone who would enjoy this email, or are you finding it here for the first time? You can sign up here.