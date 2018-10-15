Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
May’s mess

Conor Pope
October 15, 2018
Theresa May is in a mess. Having finally alighted on a plan that might mean there is some forward movement when she meets the EU next week, the problems stack up closer to home. The difficulty is that what helps ease Brexit in Brussels is precisely what causes a unhappiness in Westminster.

The DUP has threatened to pull support from the budget over uncertainty around the Irish backstop, and three cabinet ministers are supposedly on the brink of resigning.

While failing to pass a budget is no longer an effective vote of no confidence in the government – due to the Fixed Terms Parliament Act – it does show the difficulty in convincing the hard Brexit rightwingers to make any sort of compromise that could spare us of no deal.

Now is the perfect opportunity to put the pressure on for people to have a say on the final Brexit deal. In just a week, thousands will march in London for a People’s Vote. Let LabourSay.EU know that you will be opposing the government and join the Labour bloc on the march.

– Conor Pope, deputy editor

