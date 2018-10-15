Universal credit: can it be stopped?

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

A former Conservative prime minister says that if the rollout of universal credit isn’t stopped to iron out its problem, the Tories could face consequences similar to the blowback against the poll tax. The Tory who used to be the minister responsible for universal credit says that £2bn needs putting back into the welfare system for it to work. The Tory now responsible for universal credit admits that ‘some people will be worse off’ as a result of the policy.

None of this is new just because John Major, Iain Duncan Smith and Esther McVey are aware of its shortcomings – in the second ever episode of the Progressive Britain podcast, we covered the issue with Catherine McKinnell, whose Newcastle constituency was one of the first places where universal credit was rolled out.

While more Tory MPs are now finally lining up to echo these concerns, there is little chance of any major difference happening to the funding in this month’s budget. Despite Theresa May declaring austerity over, the government is not keen to make big funding commitments just months ahead of Brexit – and May’s spokesperson claimed this afternoon that ‘universal credit is being rolled out successfully’.

The funding is not coming; but with major unhappiness on the Conservative backbenches, there is a chance to stop it.

The Mirror have launched a new campaign to stop the rollout of the Conservative government’s cruel Universal Credit policy. This horrific policy puts families at risk and has been designed not from a place of logic or compassion, but in order to help the Tories achieve their ideological cuts – as we discussed in the second episode of the Progressive Britain Podcast – and it makes complete sense for it to be stopped. That’s why we’re asking you to sign The Mirror’s petition.

