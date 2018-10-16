54. Living below the line

Summer holiday hunger. The universal credit saga. Why do we see more people facing acute poverty and hunger, and what can we do to tackle it

Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd are joined by Garry Lemon director of policy, external affairs and research at the Trussell Trust to discuss the reality of food poverty in Britain today.

Further reading:

*Financial insecurity, food insecurity, and disability report: the profile of people receiving emergency food assistant from the Trussell Trust Foodbank Network in Britain

*Get involved with the Trussell Trust

*Hunger Hurts – Jack Monroe