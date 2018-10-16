Back(stop) to the future

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

100 years ago, the United States congress created the ‘debt ceiling’. Once the government reaches the ceiling, they are not allowed to borrow any more money – creating a national crisis. Every few years, the US congress arrives at this terrifying impasse and eventually votes to extend the ceiling.

When the prime minister addressed the commons today, it felt eerily similar.

The PM’s plan was this: there will be a backstop, it will involve a customs union with the European Union and it will include the whole of the United Kingdom – not just Northern Ireland. The important detail is the backstop end-date. The PM’s plan is temporary, taking us from Brexit day through till a year beyond the end of the transition period: December 2021.

Unless there is a ‘technological solution’ (spoiler alert: there isn’t one), then in her words: ‘nothing has changed’. Her only options will be to continue to extend the temporary arrangement to avoid the national crisis created by no deal, or to accept that the deal she brings to parliament hasn’t got enough votes to pass. This means putting it back to the people.

That’s where you come in. This fight has been long and I know we are all tired, but this Saturday there is something very simple you can do. If you want to stop this Tory shambles, then join the Labour party bloc at the People’s Vote march.

Don’t be put off by the 11am start. I know it is early but take a look at where our politics has gone and remember that progressives don’t get lie-ins anymore.

Not until everything is back to normal.

-Stefan Rollnick, editorial assistant

Take Action

As you might know, the LabourSay campaign is planning to be at the People’s Vote march this coming Saturday. Join us by signing up at laboursay.eu.

Something else you can do to help out is donate to the LabourSay campaign, which will help us to buy stickers placards and t-shirts, to make sure that our presence at the march is as big as it can be!

Click here to donate now >>>

Latest on Progress

The Brief: Syria’s new war

The Brief is a breakdown of the forces driving the headlines and what you can do to make a difference

Read now >>>

In conversation with Jacqui Smith

We are excited to be joined at our next ‘In conversation’ event by the former home secretary Jacqui Smith. Jacqui was the MP for Redditch between 1997 and 2010 and 2007 she became the first woman home secretary. Since leaving parliament Jacqui has become a best selling author, TV and radio commentator and host of an award winning podcast.

This is the latest in our series of in conversation events where we bring together interesting people from across the labour movement to discuss their roles and ideas for the future of the centre-left and the country.

The monk room

St James The Less Church

4 Moreton Street

London

SW1V 2LE

Get your FREE tickets >>>

Strategy board elections are open now until 5pm on the 18th October. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

Think you’ve got a role to play? Nominate yourself for the strategy board elections now.

The Progressive Britain Podcast

The Conservatives have woken up to the problems around universal credit – but will they do anything about it? (No.)

And a year on from when the #MeToo movement started, why does it seem as though the initial hope of a societal shift has fallen away? Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss.

Listen >>>

