The unpopular inequality

For too long, geographic inequality has been the elephant in the room of progressive politics. It is time to address it, writes Sam Bright

Last Thursday evening I posted a daft tweet. Nothing new there.

The tweet was a bit inane; it compared Jodie Whittaker’s appearance on the Graham Norton show – during which the new Doctor Who explained details about her hometown, in a broad Yorkshire accent – to my first day at university, surrounded by southerners.

But underpinning the tweet is something serious, I hope. Just as Jodie Whittaker’s background has been treated as a novelty – by people who would are used to hearing plummy accents on TV – students from Britain’s regions are treated as outsiders at university.

Culture is partly to blame. Acting and academia are preserves of the elite – they innately guard against anything perceived to be coarse or uncultured. In the past, this included the heavy accents of the regional working class – an attitude that still pervades today.

Yet a sheer lack of representation still contributes to attitudes towards the regions. A paper by LSE in 2016 suggested that 73 per cent of actors were drawn from the middle class, and anecdotal evidence indicates that a large proportion of these individuals hail from London and the south. A disproportionate number of prominent actors attended Eton (Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne, Damian Lewis). While the famous Footlights acting society at Cambridge has also produced a host of famous southern actors, not least Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson, David Mitchell, Richard Ayoade and Simon Bird.

Likewise, university is a south east clique. The north has roughly the same population as London plus the south east (23.5 per cent of the UK population, versus 26 per cent), yet between 2010 and 2015 northern students received just 15 per cent of Oxford offers and 17 per cent of Cambridge offers. Over the same period, students in London and the south east received 48 per cent of offers from both universities.

This geographic bias is rarely discussed by journalists or politicians. And the reason for this neglect lies in part with the Labour party – the traditional vessel for equality campaigns.

Indeed, geographic inequality is not a fashionable grievance in left-wing circles. As Owen Jones wrote for the Guardian in 2014: ‘the north-south divide is a myth – and a distraction.’ Neo-Marxists like Jones – who see history as a struggle between competing classes – think that all injustices can be solved by helping the working class, regardless of geography. The other dominant perspective dismisses the salience of class entirely and instead asserts that equality is best achieved through ‘liberation’ struggles – ensuring the rights of women and ethnic minorities.

In this melee of equality agendas, geography is largely ignored. And yet the dominant explanation for Brexit – the master subject around which all of politics now revolves – is that decades of neglect prompted left-behind areas to propel our departure from the European Union. As David Goodhart writes in The Road to Somewhere: ‘In the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote there was a wail of dismay at how Britain had broken into two nations. Those who voted Leave were said to be Britain’s losers: the left behind, the white working class of the Midlands and the north.’

So the defining political event of our generation, which exposed the fundamental problems with Britain’s political and economic system, is intricately linked to geographic grievances. To understand Brexit, and British society, you therefore need to understand geographic inequality: how it is all-pervasive, experienced from childhood until death, and how it increases in intensity the further you are away from the nation’s economic epicentre – London.

The education expectation

The 2013 Channel 4 TV series, Educating Yorkshire, followed students at Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury. The series received rave reviews, and many of the teachers have since reached social media icon status. They performed miracles, helping their students to overcome lofty barriers – not least, in one case, a debilitating speech impediment.

But Thornhill was not always a model of excellence. In the late 2000s, the school was among the six per cent worst performing schools in England. Bad results are a habit for many schools in the north and Midlands, which repeatedly prop up league tables at every age group.

In Britain, every child does not have the same chance of success. In fact, there is a two-tier education system: London leading the way, and everyone else languishing behind.

In 2016, 63 per cent of pupils in Yorkshire and the Humber achieved five good GCSEs, compared to 70 per cent in London. This was followed in 2017 by the news that Yorkshire had the worst performing primary schools in the country.

Most concerning of all, however, is that regional disparities in school performance are growing, not shrinking. This is reflected by a Social Market Foundation report from 2016, which presents some stark and quite damning conclusions. Notably, the report states that geography is a more powerful predictive factor for the performance of children born in 2000, compared to those born in 1970.

In London, children on free school meals perform better than anywhere else in country. And, as they get develop towards school leaving age, they are far more likely to go on to higher education. Roughly 35 per cent of students in the north, Midlands and south go on to higher education. That figure rises to nearly 50 per cent in London.

London’s superior performance can be explained by many things: an ample supply of highly-qualified teachers, unparalleled access to culture and the arts, and the capital’s numerous world-leading universities. But it can also be explained by raw funding. Thanks to the education funding formula, secondary schools in London receive £1,300 more per pupil than secondary schools in the north.

Consequently, students in economically neglected areas like Blackpool, Darlington and Dewsbury – who are far more likely to be on free school meals – are receiving less financial support than their peers in Britain’s most prosperous city.

This is real life

This underfunding of education means that young people in Britain’s regions are likely to be flung around in a cycle of deprivation. Economic stagnation, caused by the death of industry and a lack of central or private investment, has turned proud communities into no hope zones. And a poor education system means that young people lack the skills to improve their town, or to get out.

In these towns, everyone knows someone like Len: a former mining engineer who now stacks shelves at his local supermarket. I spoke to Len just after the EU referendum – he voted leave, hoping that Britain would give a giant middle finger to a distant establishment.

And the statistics bear out Len’s story. Disposable household income in London is roughly £9,000 higher than any region in the north. Even taking into account housing costs, median household income is £4,500 higher in the capital. In this context, it is unsurprising that the Trades Union Congress has predicted that London and the south east will account for 40 per cent of national output by 2022.

Meanwhile, as in the case of education, public investment is channelled into London and the south. This perhaps above all else is symbolised by the pacer train, which still operates on many busy commuter lines. The pacer train is a 1980s monstrosity: a noisy, slow, comatose-inducing locomotive that was built (I’m not joking) by screwing the wheels of a train onto the body of a rickety old bus. They are still used on routes leading to Manchester, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sheffield and York, as well as on the valley lines around Cardiff.

Yet the government still invests disproportionate amounts of money in London and the south east. 13 per cent of the UK lives in London, yet the capital accounts for 54.2 per cent of annual transport spending. Meanwhile, eight per cent of Brits live in Yorkshire and the Humber – a region that receives just 3.2 per cent of annual spending. And, to compound this farce, the total planned transport investment for London is 50 per cent greater than for the north, despite the fact that fewer people live in the capital.

Tories, harping back to Norman Tebbit, might say ‘tough luck – get on your bike.’ This would be a good argument, if London didn’t have all the Boris bikes

This disparity, in the first instance, is deeply, even laughably, unfair. And it profoundly affects the life chances of people outside the Watford Junction. As we have already established, there are far more good job opportunities available in London than in our regions. London is pretty much the only show in town for professionals with high aspirations, especially those wanting to work in finance, law, politics or the media. But in the north and elsewhere, people struggle to reach opportunities even in their own county, because transport links are so woefully inadequate.

Tories, harping back to Norman Tebbit, might say ‘tough luck – get on your bike.’ This would be a good argument, if London didn’t have all the Boris bikes.

Moreover, even if you ‘make it out’ of your hometown and manage to find work in London, you are still severely disadvantaged. While your London-grown peers are able to live at home and amass a healthy fund for their first house deposit, non-natives are faced with being permanently stuck in rented accommodation.

This also makes it far more likely for a Londoner to get a job in the first place – especially in sectors that rely on unpaid internships and low-paid casual work (i.e. most of the economy). Unless you can camp with mum and dad, you are locked out of the city.

The bubble that never bursts

You might think that all this doesn’t really matter, because we all die in the end. But, even in the afterlife, geographic inequality has an impact.

Abnormal property inflation in London and the south east has endowed homeowners with vast assets – that can be transferred to sons and daughters after death. Savills, the property agent, recently released figures showing that the total property equity in London and the south east amounts to £1.53 trillion. In comparison, the total property equity in the north amounts to £533 billion – meaning there is a £1 trillion property wealth gap between the north and south. For context, the government’s total annual spending is roughly half that amount.

There is a popular idea in economics at the minute – sovereign wealth funds. Alaska set one up in 1976, and Hillary Clinton nearly pitched an America-wide scheme in 2016. Essentially, through a sovereign wealth fund, the public receives a percentage of the profit from any state-owned assets. The Alaska fund paid out $1,100 to each of its citizens in 2017 – one reason why it is such a fashionable concept.

Ironically, due to an inflated property market, homeowners in London now have their own £1.53 trillion sovereign wealth fund. When this wealth is inherited, it will compound the inequality between north and south. Inequality will be entrenched, passed on from this generation to the next.

London (and to a substantial but lesser extent the south) is the silent patron of all its citizens: it supplies a well-funded school, a place at university, open access to prestigious internships and entry-level jobs, exceptional career opportunities in high-wage sectors, and an inherited property fortune.

This is a defining inequality in modern Britain: between the thriving south and neglected regions. It offends the core values of any social democrat, but it has long been ignored by the left. If you are a politician who wants to make Britain more equal, you should probably start here.

Sam Bright is an associate at Progress. He tweets @SamBright_Ltd

