Strategy Board Elections: Adam Freeman

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

I am standing for the Strategy Board because I am passionate about standing up for my region, campaigning and speaking up for radical centre left, progressive policies within the Party and to the voters of this country who after eight long years badly need a Labour Government. I am a proud Midlander and support any move to increase regional representative on any national institution, being CLP Secretary and Campaign Co-ordinator of South Staffordshire for over three years I know how it feels to be left behind, even on a regional level.

Attending the last 3 Annual Conference’s as a Youth Delegate has been a fantastic experience, having the chance to report back to members has been a great responsibility and opportunity. Last year I had the honour of being Parliamentary Candidate for my area, at 24 the youngest ever for the seat, weeks after being Election Agent for the County Council Election’s.

I am passionate about devolution and greater powers to local elected authority’s, the current Tory devolution see’s Mayors being created with little of no greater power, we need Devolution on the same level as the one pursued by the last Labour Government that created Parliaments in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and an Assembly in Wales and London. For many who live in rural areas they aren’t even covered by the current devolution program, I live in the West Midlands but my area does not come unto the newly formed Combined Authority.

If you want to follow my campaign:

Twitter/Adam_A_Freeman

Adam Freeman

