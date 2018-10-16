Strategy Board Elections: Alex Wendelken- Dickson

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

I am standing to be one of your youth representatives on the Progress strategy board. Now more than every Progress needs to recruit young members and keep existing members active as at the end of the day young people are the future heart and soul of the party. If elected I will make sure young members views are represented going forward when it comes to the strategy of the organisation. Young members of this organisation often face questions as to why they are members, therefore if I elected I want to make sure that the strategy board make sure that we have events for young Progress members, so they can meet fellow moderates in the party and don’t fell isolated which is often the case in the party unfortunately. Moreover, I feel Progress needs to further expand its social media coverage and have a dedicated group for young members on Facebook. We live in an age where technology is key to success and I currently feel Progress as an organisation is slightly outdated when it comes to its social media exposure.

Moreover, I feel I have relevant experience to sit on the Progress board through being the current Youth Coordinator for Harrow West CLP and a committee member of Edinburgh University Labour Students. Both roles have given me a greater insight in to the inner working of the labour party and hopefully this knowledge will be useful when looking at the strategy of Progress.

———

Alex Wendelken- Dickson

———