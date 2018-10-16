Strategy Board elections: David Harley

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

I am standing for the Progress strategy board because I want to place my experience as former Secretary-General of the Socialist Group in the European Parliament during the Blair-Brown years, and over thirty years as a senior EU official, at the disposal of Progress at this crucial moment for the centre-left in Britain and in Europe.

On returning to the UK, I was appointed to the Labour Business Advisory Board by Ed Miliband in 2011; acted as chair of Twickenham CLP from 2012-2015; decided not to stand for re-election following the party leadership election in 2015; actively supported Owen’s Smith candidature for leader in 2016; tabled and defended a motion calling for the UK to stay in the single market for conference in 2017, and successfully secured the CLP’s vote for a motion in favour of a People’s Vote at this year’s conference.

I am currently co-chair of the Brussels office of burson cohn and wolfe, a global communications agency, so also have an understanding of the needs of business.

I am standing for this position because I believe that only Labour under new leadership can restore our country’s fortunes and secure a fair and decent future for the next generations, and I want to help make this happen. This is one of those rare moments in history when everyone must be prepared to stand up for their innermost values and beliefs. We won’t get another chance.

———

David Harley

———