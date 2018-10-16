Strategy Board Elections: Mark Grayling

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

I am passionate about rebuilding the mainstream, progressive, social democratic centre-left in UK Labour politics. I am appalled by Brexit and by the cheap populism of extreme of left and right. As an active co-operator I have not given up on the third way.

Working for a Labour MP in a marginal, northern, seat I see how badly the UK needs a social democratic government. I also teach as a WEA tutor running courses on Parliament and campaigning.

I have long experience in a number of political/democratic settings including two periods as Office Manager for a Labour MP in a post-industrial north-midlands constituency; a seat we lost in the 2017 and show no sign of retaking.

Earlier in my career I led a team of researchers, press and parliamentary staff and was responsible for developing and managing a national communications strategy which involved a clear brand identity, house-style and policy narrative. I spent fifteen years working at CEO level in the voluntary sector; I am a Chartered Manager, a Fellow of both the Chartered Management Institute and the Royal Society of Arts and a member of the British Psychological Society.

My political service includes membership of the East Midlands Labour Party Regional Board since 2011; Secretary/Campaign Coordinator for North East Derbyshire CLP 2009-16; Secretary for Chesterfield Co-op Party since 1997; Chair of Central England Co-op Society Party (Northern Region) since 2014. I am a member of Community the Union.

Let’s get Labour back on track.