Strategy board elections: Martin Yuille

Wot, no scientists?

The satisfaction of the human needs of the British people this century requires us to research, develop and implement innovations as never before. But researchers are plagued by job insecurity, universities are being monetized, development work has been cut back, innovation reduced to writing some apps and essential infrastructure is missing.

Progress lacks experienced scientific researchers on its board. My molecular biology research since 1986 has been in the UK, US and Caribbean with collaborators across the EU, in Israel and Saudi Arabia. I am a long-standing member of Scientists for Labour and of Progress. I am active in Manchester both in my branch and in Open Britain.

I am committed to changing policy so that science – especially in health – is integrated with public policy as a whole, not as some after-thought or in some silo. For example, the NHS is good for treating disease but not for preventing it. Ending the epidemics in chronic disease is a matter for nearly all government departments at national and regional level as well as for businesses seeking higher productivity and communities fighting their own fragmentation. This requires action coordinated from Cabinet plus concomitant research.

Progress has often played a leading role in developing progressive strategic and tactical approaches that are both feasible in practise and attuned to public understanding. It is now essential that this role extends to research, development and innovation.

Martin Yuille Manchester-Withington CLP

