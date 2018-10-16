Strategy Board Elections: Martyn Davis

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

I have been a member of the Labour Party all of my life, and passionately believe that the need for a truly centre left Political Party is needed now more than ever. I have been a CLP Secretary and Chair, I have been a general election agent, local Councillor (during that time I was Chair of the Regulatory Board), I have also been a Parliamentary candidate. Professionally, I have been involved in further and higher education for over thirty years; I have been a principal and now work as a consultant and I am a visiting professor of Education. In education, I believe that the UK should be better at what we deliver and more aware of the work place needs and the economic impact of education. Not to invest in the state education system means that the economy will be poorer in the long term because skills and expertise will diminish. Education gives back to the government a return on investment and that is through tax and increased trade. The current trend of minor tinkering and the reduction in public investment will have severe consequences in the years to come I believe that the Labour Party should be making so much more of the huge achievements that were made when we were in government, we made positive life changing improvements, which have now been squandered by the current Tory government. As a Party we should be shouting about the increasing inequalities within our society, and fighting to overcome discrimination and bigotry; the social issues are becoming linked, in a greater way than before, to cultures and religion; this will develop into significant issues within society if we do not do something to oppose those developments. The Labour Party should be leading the fight back against right wing extremism and any view that encourages hatred of others. Progress can be the light within the Labour Party to ensure that extremists do not win in society and that we as a country remain the inclusive and multi cultural welcoming society. Some of the fight back is through education and understanding, some by example and showing a positive vision for our country and how we will take that vision into practical and sustainable action. Insofar as the EU is concerned I believe that we should work for a referendum on the negotiated terms of departure. This would not be a second referendum but a new referendum based on the known terms of exiting the EU. If we leave the EU without agreement from the people, on the settlement, then the consequential results may be catastrophic If elected I would be a hard working, dedicated and committed member of the board; I will ensure that members know what is happening and will ensure that members are communicated with regularly and that I keep in touch with the Progress membership.

———

Martyn Davis

———