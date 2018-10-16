Strategy Board Elections: Paul Brant

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

Local Government is where Labour is already in power over all parts of Britain. We are delivering for our communities, generating new ideas and resolving real problems despite terrible austerity. As we work for a new Labour Government those radical ideas, realistic and relevant, should form the bedrock of our appeal to voters.

Brexit forms the biggest immediate threat to public finances and services. We have to campaign in the Party for the public’s right to have a say on actual Brexit, not the unicorn Brexit the Tory right lied about during 2016. We will lose our car plants and pharmaceuticals sector in Liverpool, the North East and West Midlands unless we remain in the Single Market and the Customs Union. Only the hard right populists will benefit if our economy is turned to smouldering ashes by a hard Brexit.

Council’s generally, and Social Care and Health in particular support the most vulnerable people. Working better with our NHS partners to respond to an ageing population shows that Labour in power locally delivers for residents – and is a springboard to show what more we could do with a Labour Government and proper funding. In Liverpool our jointly funded, council run re-ablement units get people home quicker from hospital and in better health.

It has never been more important for Local Government’s voice to be leading debate in our Party – I promise to do that if elected.

———-

Cllr Paul Brant, Cabinet Member for Health and Adult Social Care, Liverpool City Council

———-