Strategy Board Elections: Phil Brickell

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

Friends,

I know you may feel disheartened. This summer’s anti-Semitism crisis, the turmoil of Brexit negotiations and the continued slide of social democracy across Europe have all led to an understandable feeling of ennui.

But as social democrats, we have much to offer. That’s why I’m standing for the Strategy Board, with three goals I want us to pursue.

First, the renewal of our party’s social democratic values. We should be in no doubt; our views are radical, forward-looking and progressive. Together we need to champion our mainstream tradition, bringing real solutions to the challenges of in-work poverty, low skills and barriers to social mobility which this Tory government has failed to address.

Second, we need to continue to grow Progress by bringing new party members into our fold. That means more activities up and down the country championing Progress to members who only know of us from what they’ve read online.

Third, we need to challenge the hegemonic view that Progress members are the moderates. All too often we let others define who we are. It’s time we took that agenda back.

As a young Northerner and long-standing party member, I’ve campaigned for the party across the North West. And as a CLP Treasurer, recent conference delegate, and former branch Secretary I’d relish working with other Board members to promote our values, holding both the Tories and Labour party establishment to account.

If you agree we need to continue to be bold and fight, fight, fight for the party we love, please support my nomination.

———

Phil Brickell

———