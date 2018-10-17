Strategy board elections: Liron Velleman

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

I’m standing for the Progress Strategy Board in the youth section because I want to help shape the future of the party we love, and sometimes struggle with, to make it the party of government our country desperately needs.

I have spent the last seven years since joining the Labour Party, campaigning all over the country, especially in my time in Labour Students, and stood this year in the local elections in Barnet. I am also the Youth and Students Officer for the Jewish Labour Movement and so I am acutely aware of the moral and electoral need to deal with our antisemitism problem, without turning it into a factional game.

Whilst elections are vital for us to be able to convert our politics into action, we also need a vision for the future that voters can put their trust in. It’s only organisations like Progress that are able and willing to stand up and be counted in both of those efforts. We need answers to how to tackle the Brexit mess and its fallout, how to deal with an aging population and its strains on health and care services and how we respond to automation. We, the progressives in our party, shouldn’t be afraid to find radical and innovative solutions to these issues and work hard to bring them to the agenda of the party and the country.

I want to play my part in finding new ways to develop and share these ideas so please vote for me!

———

Liron Velleman

———