The Brief: Backstop

The Brief is a breakdown of the forces driving the headlines and what you can do to make a difference

Catch up Over the last few days people have been talking about something called a ‘backstop’ – if you’re a little confused about what this is, then don’t worry: you’re normal.

On Monday, Theresa May updated the commons on her negotiations with the European Union and laid out her plans for a backstop until December 2021. The backstop is a back-up plan, that if we leave the EU without a deal – the soft border between Northern Ireland and Ireland will be protected.

Why it matters To understand the importance of the backstop we need to go back to the Good Friday agreement of 1998, between the British and Irish governments, and the main parties in Northern Ireland. It was an agreement to create a delicate power-share between those in favour of a united Ireland and those in favour of Northern Ireland remaining in the United Kingdom.

This fragile peace settlement partly rests on an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland; the border infrastructure has been a target of Irish nationalists who see it as a symbol of their country lost to the UK. The only way it has been possible to maintain the open border is for Ireland and Northern Ireland to have the same rules on the standards of their goods (also known as a customs union) so they don’t need to be checked. Until now, the EU has provided that.

Here comes the kicker For the Tories to get the deal they want on the EU, it involves having different rules on goods, which means checks at the border, which means new infrastructure. The justification for this plan has rested on a non-existent technological solution which would allow for checks without border infrastructure. In the real world this plan is a dreadful idea, and any deal that includes it is unlikely to get through parliament.

The catch is, the PM knows this but has promised to leave the customs union. As no deal becomes increasingly likely, a backstop could be the only way to save the soft-border in Northern Ireland. Her plan involves a UK-wide customs union (which the Tories don’t want) and the EU’s plan involves a customs union just for Northern Ireland (which the Democratic Unionist party don’t want). Basically, she’s stuck.

People are saying From the Progress Daily email: ‘Unless there is a “technological solution” (spoiler alert: there isn’t one), then in her words: “nothing has changed”. Her only options will be to continue to extend the temporary arrangement to avoid the national crisis created by no deal, or to accept that the deal she brings to parliament hasn’t got enough votes to pass. This means putting it back to the people.’

Be a progressive This is where you come in. We need Labour to commit to putting this issue back to the people – there is no other way to solve this. Why not come join the Labour bloc on the People’s Vote march this Saturday?

Everything is on fire – the least you can do is grab a placard.

–––––

Stefan Rollnick is editorial assistant at Progress. He tweets @StefanRollnick

–––––