How you can help trans people right now

With every leap forwards in society it is easy to look back, with the advantage of hindsight, and ask ourselves ‘how on earth was this something we even debated?!’ From race relations to divorce, gay rights to civil rights, we look back on these hard-won battles and ask ourselves how it could be that this was even a debate in the first place.

I believe that in 10 years’ time we’ll be thinking the same thing about Trans rights.

As the party that brought in the Gender Recognition Act, it is time we updated it. Trans people need our solidarity. As you may know, the government is currently carrying out a consultation on the issue. Anti-trans rights groups are using it to organise against this vital measure.

Filling out a government consultation is not particularly exciting and can be quite daunting – that is why LGBT Labour have put together an easy guide on how we as allies can fill in the GRA consultation to help Trans people achieve the rights they deserve.

If every member of the Labour party filled it in right now, we would force the government to listen – and act.

So, play your part today – find out below how you can fill out the GRA consultation.

The government is currently in the process of consulting on the proposed Gender Recognition Act, which will have a huge impact on Trans people across the United Kingdom. Because of this, LGBT Labour have been asking Labour members to show solidarity and fill in the consultation. Regardless of if you define as trans or not, your voice could bring about the equality trans people need and deserve.

You can find the briefing document from LGBT Labour here, which gives you a step by step guide to filling out the consultation, then click the button below to go to the consultation itself.

Click here to fill out the GRA consultation now >>>

