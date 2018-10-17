Strategy Board Elections: Callum Anderson

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

As Britain approaches a defining moment, our country has never needed an engaged Labour movement defending our communities’ interests more.

Yes, being a progressive remains challenging. Yet it remains our patriotic and civic duty to resist a hard Tory Brexit that threatens jobs and prosperity, while also developing genuinely radical, but credible, solutions to the long-term issues which confront families up and down our country.

This means tackling the cost of living crisis which continues to afflict far too many; reforming our welfare state which instead of penalising people, gives them a hand-up; ensuring that our health and education systems are fit for purpose in the 21st century; and expunging all forms of racism and discrimination, wherever we find it.

Progress has an essential active role to play in this effort; that’s why I’m standing to serve on its strategy board.

Having grown up in Bedfordshire, studied in Birmingham and now working in London – campaigning extensively in all these areas – I understand that to regain people’s trust, Labour must demonstrate our enduring progressive values through a modern, forward-looking prospectus for government that builds ladders of opportunity, generates a common wealth and empowers people across all our regions and nations.

As a school and college governor, and a campaigner for small and medium-sized companies, I am well-placed to ensure that Progress is at the forefront of building a new policy and campaign agenda for Labour, so that our party can deliver a fairer, more open and more equal country.