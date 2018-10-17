Strategy Board Elections: George Melhuish

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

Since 2015 we’ve lost every national internal election we’ve fought and have gone backwards tactically, strategically and intellectually. I hope I would be able to offer some ideas that might help change that.

About me:

Joined party as precocious 15 year old, did too much Labour Students stuff at university in Edinburgh, worked as an organiser for the winning side in 2014 Scottish independence referendum and Party in 2015 General Election, currently working in finance.

George Melhuish

