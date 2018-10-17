Strategy Board Elections: Jonathon Hawkes

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

As progressives in the Labour Party we find ourselves at a fork in the road.

Our task cannot be to bemoan that the leadership is not in centre-left hands. Nor can it be simply to cheerlead for New Labour. Our uncertain times demand new and radical thinking from the progressive centre left. It’s time to move on and move forward. It’s time for a new centre-left politics.

Progress needs to be front and centre of the new politics. Stopping a ruinous no deal Brexit is our immediate priority. Beyond that, the centre left needs responses to the challenges to social democracy in the 21st Century – workers rights in an age of automation, global warming, rising inequality and the rise of the new populist far right.

Labour in local government has started laying the ground for radical, bold policies that are addressing those challenges – that’s why the local government places on Strategy Board are vital to developing our new politics.

I have been a Councillor for seven years and a Group Leader for three. I know there is wealth of talent and ideas in our party that doesn’t always get the voice it needs and deserves. Progress needs to continue to give voice to all members and challenge orthodoxies and lazy thinking. We cannot be satisfied with where we are. As a member of the Strategy Board I will work with members, councillors and fellow Board members so that Progress remains vital, relevant and at the centre of the new politics.

———

Jonathon Hawkes

———