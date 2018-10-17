Strategy board elections: Marian Craig

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

Elected in the first ever tranche of youth members to the Progress strategy board, I hope you will give me your vote for another term. It’s an exciting time for Progress as we look towards the future and make the case for centre-left politics. I’ve increased youth involvement and engagement with the organisation, helping Progress to reach out to the next generation of activists and community leaders.

I came into politics because I believe in getting stuck in – real change only comes from hard work. As a member of the GMB trade union, Co-operative Party and Chair of a Young Fabian policy network, I am always working with young activists and ensuring our voices are heard. I have previously worked in the Scottish Parliament and my current day job sees me deliver award-winning PR campaigns for clients, ensuring they use the right messaging to reach their target audience. Please vote for me to be one of your youth representatives on the Strategy Board so I can continue to ensure Progress reflects our needs and aspirations.