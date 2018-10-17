Strategy Board Elections: Mary Wimbury

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

Over the past few years Progress has provided many people with the respectful space to debate progressive democratic socialist ideas that sadly isn’t always found in the Labour Party. I’m proud of the role I’ve played on the Strategy Board for the last two years including contributing to that debate, writing articles, speaking at events and co-founding our #LabourSay campaign on Brexit.

Over the next few years we must keep up the pressure for the best relationship possible with the EU, broaden our debates to ensure a wider range of party members hear what we have to offer, and do some detailed policy work to contribute to our next manifesto and provoke serious debates about the future direction of the Labour Party. Well thought through democratic socialist policies, which are radical and achievable, and which can capture the popular imagination remain the best way to change our country for the better and ensure the election and re-election of Labour Governments to serve the people of Britain once again.

I’m a former parliamentary, Welsh Assembly and NEC candidate. I’m Vice-Chair of my branch Labour Party, Wales Co-op Party Treasurer, founder member of North Wales for Europe and on the Wales for Europe Exec. I have three children and work on social care policy and practice. I joined the Labour Party as a teenager in 1985 because I wanted to see a fairer society and I still believe it is the best vehicle we have for progressive change in this country.

Mary Wimbury

