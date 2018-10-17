Strategy Board Elections: Sheila Gilmore

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

The last year in particular has shown the importance of continuing to push the ‘broad church ‘ approach to debate, within the Party as well as in our dialogue with those – the electorate – who will determine whether we have a Labour Government. Progress and other organisations have helped to shape and change party policy , especially in relation to Brexit. Even as Progress members we may not all agree on everything, but I believe we can set an example by showing how open debate can be done. As we move ever closer to the next GE I am keen to see Progress assist in fleshing out the practicalities of implementing Labour policies . In social security for example we need to get beyond such slogans as ‘scrap UC ‘, ‘ UBI is the answer ‘ and work out how we can improve life for those who are at the sharp end, those needing the help. We have a wealth of knowledge and experience to draw together, so that we can demonstrate how within the first months , then years, of a Labour Government people will see real improvements. Similar work needs to be done on other policy areas. I feel I also offer an important perspective coming from Scotland. The reality of nationalist politics is often misunderstood in the rest of the country, including within our own party. We need as an organisation to be fully representative of the whole of the UK .

———

Sheila Gilmore

Edinburgh Southern CLP – campaign co-ordinator

MP Edinburgh East 2010-15 & prospective candidate for next GE

———