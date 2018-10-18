Living below the line

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Here we go: Theresa May has arrived in Brussels. Her address to EU leaders makes clear her ‘Chequers or nothing’ stance, which is likely to do nothing other than step-up preparations on the continent for a no-deal scenario.

European leaders are hoping that May can deliver a workable solution to the issue of Northern Ireland’s border. However, there is a sticking point: she cannot. Back in February, Irish Labour leader wrote for Progress on what Brexit solution exists to keep the border as it is – membership of the single market.

Back in Westminster, members of parliament are debating universal credit. Many are sharing the stories of the effects on their most vulnerable constituents. To understand the wider implications of what happens when welfare reforms go wrong, this week’s Progressive Britain podcast on food poverty with Garry Lemon from the Trussell Trust is a must listen.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

Over the last few days people have been talking about something called a 'backstop' – if you're a little confused about what this is, then don't worry: you're normal.

Strategy board elections are open now until 5pm on the 18th October. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

Think you’ve got a role to play? Nominate yourself for the strategy board elections now.

Summer holiday hunger. The universal credit saga. Why do we see more people facing acute poverty and hunger, and what can we do to tackle it

Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd are joined by Garry Lemon director of policy, external affairs and research at the Trussell Trust to discuss the reality of food poverty in Britain today.

