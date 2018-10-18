Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Living below the line

Conor Pope
October 18, 2018
3 min read

Here we go: Theresa May has arrived in Brussels. Her address to EU leaders makes clear her ‘Chequers or nothing’ stance, which is likely to do nothing other than step-up preparations on the continent for a no-deal scenario.

European leaders are hoping that May can deliver a workable solution to the issue of Northern Ireland’s border. However, there is a sticking point: she cannot. Back in February, Irish Labour leader wrote for Progress on what Brexit solution exists to keep the border as it is – membership of the single market.

Back in Westminster, members of parliament are debating universal credit. Many are sharing the stories of the effects on their most vulnerable constituents. To understand the wider implications of what happens when welfare reforms go wrong, this week’s Progressive Britain podcast on food poverty with Garry Lemon from the Trussell Trust is a must listen.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

Latest on Progress

The Backstop is unlikely to receive support from the DUP

The Brief: Backstop

Over the last few days people have been talking about something called a ‘backstop’ – if you’re a little confused about what this is, then don’t worry: you’re normal.

Read now >>>

Strategy board elections are open now until 5pm on the 18th October. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

Think you’ve got a role to play? Nominate yourself for the strategy board elections now.

The Progressive Britain Podcast

The Progressive Britain Podcast on Conservative party conference

Summer holiday hunger. The universal credit saga. Why do we see more people facing acute poverty and hunger, and what can we do to tackle it

Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd are joined by Garry Lemon director of policy, external affairs and research at the Trussell Trust to discuss the reality of food poverty in Britain today.

Listen >>>

Five things to read today

We social democrats needs to be honest about why we keep losing – and how we can win again
Wes Streeting MP, New Statesman

Westminster is rife with bullying — our politicians lose moral authority when they treat workers so badly 
Ayesha Hazarika, Independent

Blair, Clegg and Heseltine: We need another EU-Referendum 
Tony Blair, Nick Clegg, Michael Heseltine, Welt

These consumer advocates successfully boycotted Ivanka Trump. Now they’re turning to the ballot
Emily Stewart, Vox

Universal credit will drive left-behind Britons to the far right 
Rosie Carter, Guardian

Conor Pope

is deputy editor at Progress

Tessa Jowell giving a speech
Section: Web exclusive

Remembering Tessa

As friends and colleagues get together today to celebrate the life of Tessa Jowell, Frances Rehal remembers how instrumental she was in lifting thousands of families out of poverty

Frances Rehal
3 min read
The Brief
3 min read

