Remembering Tessa

As friends and colleagues get together today to celebrate the life of Tessa Jowell, Frances Rehal remembers how instrumental she was in lifting thousands of families out of poverty

I first met Tessa when she was a minister with responsibility for implementing the national Sure Start programme.

I was a director of one of the 60 trailblazer Sure Start programmes and witnessed the development of a whole new approach to working with young children and families. I was able to see first-hand Tessa’s commitment to getting the evidence base for early years intervention recognised, so that any planned interventions could be as effective as possible in giving young children the best start in life.

This captures what was so special about Tessa: the combination of unyielding empathy with a ruthless pursuit of evidence-based policy.

The clearest conclusions from the evidence was that the current system was failing. Research from early years programmes – such as the Head Start and Perry Pre-school programmes in the United States – showed the importance of early interventions. Tessa presented the research findings in the House of Commons, passionately making the case that the earliest years in life were the most important for child development and that the early years period was much more vulnerable to environmental influences than previously thought.

She presented evidence that multiple disadvantages in early years was a growing problem for many children and that the risks of social exclusion increased for these children in later life. The review concluded that the quality of service provision varied enormously across areas and regions with uncoordinated and patchy services.

Services were particularly poor for children under four, who tended to miss out on other government programmes. It proposed in this cross-departmental review that the provision of a full range of neighbourhood-based services for young children and families – which would augment the current service provision – could finally break the cycle of deprivation.

Tessa’s review established the key pillars of an effective service: two-generational, involving parents as well as children; non-stigmatising, avoiding labelling ‘problem families’; multi-faceted, targeting a number of factors not just, for example, education or health or ‘parenting’; persistent, long lasting enough to make a real difference; locally driven, based on consultation and involvement of parents and local communities; and culturally appropriate, sensitive to the needs of local children and parents.

‘Sure Start’ represented an investment which far exceeded any made previously. The programme initially was intended to reach 500 socially disadvantaged areas in England by 2004, containing approximately a third of all children living in poverty.

It would not have been possible if it was not for Tessa. She was an insightful leader and never stopped looking for new ways to lift people out of poverty.

As a Sure Start director, I met with government minsters, civil servants, researchers, and felt very much part of this new way of working. But every time I met Tessa, she stood out for her warmth and determination; her commitment and energy took the Sure Start programme forward.

She was the very best, as a politician and as a person.

Frances Rehal was a parliamentary candidate in North Thanet. She tweets @rehalfrances

