Strategy Board Elections: Adam Hurst

I have, since 2012, been a Sheffield city councillor and have been a cabinet advisor, supporting policy development on employment, budgeting and developing the local plan. I joined the Labour party because I am passionate about creating a more equal and fairer society. I fundamentally regard myself as a social democrat and believe the most important thing for any Labour government to do is ensure the capital serves the needs of labour. I therefore think it is our duty to ensure we take a pragmatic approach when facing the challenges that any future Labour government will have. Clearly curbing the excesses of the mass outsourcing of public money to provide public services needs to be addressed but I also believe we need to encourage the growth of small and medium businesses in all sectors. I believe that both the private and third sector have a role to play in helping us develop a new and innovative provision in health, social care and other community projects. Our challenge is to ensure the market is managed for the good of the community. I firmly believe that Britain should remain in the EU and would like the party to adopt the aims of the Peoples Vote as official party policy.

Adam Hurst

Twitter: @AdamH82071296

