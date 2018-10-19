Strategy board elections: Duncan Anderson

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

I stand as candidate for Progress’ strategy board for a simple reason.

Everything is awful and I refuse to tolerate that.

There are a lot of places you can go with that as your starting point but I chose to dedicate myself to centre-left politics because I care about getting results and a progressive Labour government is the only thing that ever has.

I know the difference a centre-left government makes, I have lived it. Growing up in Doncaster, a working class, queer, northerner I saw every part of my life and my community improve under a Labour government.

But our successes are not all behind us, as a Doncaster councillor I have been privileged to be part of a Labour government that in the face of vicious austerity is driving a renaissance in a place that had been left behind.

We need a politics that puts people and practicality not ideology at the forefront.

We need a strategy that engages with all aspects of society, that covers the whole of the country – north and south.

We need a vision that is more than damage mitigation, a positive alternative that inspires, it must be ambitious, it must be bold and it must resonate with the concerns of real people.

You might think it presumptuous for someone you do not know to ask for your vote and it is, but having ideas above our station and then rising to meet them is at the heart of our movement.

———

Duncan Anderson

Twitter: @DCJAnderson

———