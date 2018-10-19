Strategy board elections: Jim Robbins

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

As the Progressive Britain Podcast tells us, centre-left politics has a lot to offer, and progressive values are needed more than ever. The best way I know to counter the rise of the hard-right, Donald Trump and Brexit is to get involved and win the argument with progressive policies that show there is a better way forward. I have been inspired by how the centre-left made a real difference to Labour party policy on Brexit at conference and want to play my part in shaping policy going forward.

As a councillor and a staff member for a MEP, I work hard for my constituents to make their lives better and want to be at the heart of the conversations that determine Progress strategy at the most uncertain political period of my life.

My dad always used to tell me about the Vernon Johns quote: ‘if you see a good fight, get in it.’

We are fighting for our party, our country’s future with Europe, and to get rid of this terrible Tory government. These all look like good fights to me, and I would appreciate your vote to help me get in it.

———

Jim Robbins

Twitter: @jimrobbins

———