Strategy board elections: Jon-Paul Blundell

This statement has been posted to the website on behalf of a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections, and the opportunity to publish a statement of this kind has been extended to all candidates. To find out more about the Progress Strategy Board elections please click here.

I am standing to be on the Progress strategy board because I believe progressive politics needs a strong advocate. As the world is being pulled to the extremes, some would argue that centrist politics is dead. I disagree the centre and the centre left have a lot to offer the modern world. We will face challenges in the future that will challenge everything we know; whether that is how we live, work or play. It is imperative that we have a strong voice in that discussion and it starts by getting our strategy right.

It would be easy to say it is too hard and we can not do it but we must remain steadfast in our belief that at the heart this country is a progressive one and we must fight for that belief. Our party and our country has and can do great things when we have that belief at the heart of our government.

———

Jon-Paul Blundell

Twitter: @CllrJPB

———