The Brief: Outdated abortion laws

Catch up Women in Northern Ireland still don’t have full control over their own bodies – and it’s all because of a law from 1861.

Just for context, a few things that were happening in 1861: America was in the midst of a civil war over slavery, Italy was in the process of becoming a country and the light bulb was nearly 20 years away from being invented. Literally the dark ages.

Stuck in the dark ages The 1861 law is called the Offences Against the Person Act, and contains two clauses that make ending a pregnancy a criminal offence. There’s another law, the 1967 Abortion Act, which is in force in England, Wales and Scotland, which reformed this – legalising abortion on certain grounds. This leaves Northern Ireland with an unreformed 1861 law.

The result? Years of pain, trauma and the death of women in Northern Ireland, who have had to resort to ‘illegal’ and unregulated methods of pregnancy termination. Subsequently, this law has been labelled by our supreme court as a human rights abuse.

People are saying Katherine O’Brien for Progress magazine: ‘The parliamentary debates in the wake of the damning supreme court judgment earlier this year, which found the Northern Irish abortion ban is in breach of human rights law, demonstrated a groundswell of support for UK-wide reform. MPs, from both sides of the house, want to act – and there are signs that their chance may come before the end of 2018.’

#resistance Stella Creasy has been able to secure funded abortion care in England for Northern Irish women, allowing them to come to the UK for safe pregnancy termination. Stella is setting the bar for the rest of her Labour colleagues on how we can be making a difference in opposition.

Also, Ireland overwhelmingly voted in favour of repealing the eighth amendment of their constitution: an amendment that equated the life of a pregnant woman with that of an unborn foetus.

Now do something Recently we learned about the case of Emma: she’s 18 years old, 28 weeks pregnant and her baby has been diagnosed with a fatal condition called anencephaly. Current legislation means that the only way Emma can terminate her pregnancy is by travelling to England. Because she wants to stay in Northern Ireland to be surrounded by loved ones, she is being forced to deliver a baby girl she knows will die at birth.

In the words of Progress chair Alison McGovern: ‘That my friends, is a f*cking disgrace.’

But we’re not powerless. Click here to tell your MP that you expect them to vote for the October 23 bill that will put this law in the dustbin of history.