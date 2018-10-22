Wear red tomorrow on the march for a People’s Vote

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.
Progress will be out marching for a People’s Vote tomorrow with fellow members of the Labour party! We will be meeting from 11am, on the corner of Curzon Street and Park Lane, London, W1J 5HB.
If you want to join the march with fellow Labour supporters, please wear red and meet us there. We have hundreds of bright red ‘I want a say on Brexit’ placards so that people can see the support for a final say inside Labour – but make sure to get there early to grab yours. Please let us know that you will be coming along!
If you cannot make it tomorrow, please consider donating £10 to LabourSay.EU
The Progressive Britain Podcast
Summer holiday hunger. The universal credit saga. Why do we see more people facing acute poverty and hunger, and what can we do to tackle it
Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd are joined by Garry Lemon director of policy, external affairs and research at the Trussell Trust to discuss the reality of food poverty in Britain today.
Women of black history month film screening
Join us as we celebrate women of Black History Month with a free screening of award winning film Hidden Figures. We will be joined on the night by some guest speakers.
Monday 29 October
6.30pm – 9pm
Committee Room 17
House of Commons
London
SW1A 0AA
Strategy board elections are open now until 5pm on the 18th October. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.
Think you’ve got a role to play? Nominate yourself for the strategy board elections now.
