Wear red tomorrow on the march for a People’s Vote

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Progress will be out marching for a People’s Vote tomorrow with fellow members of the Labour party! We will be meeting from 11am, on the corner of Curzon Street and Park Lane, London, W1J 5HB.

If you want to join the march with fellow Labour supporters, please wear red and meet us there. We have hundreds of bright red ‘I want a say on Brexit’ placards so that people can see the support for a final say inside Labour – but make sure to get there early to grab yours. Please let us know that you will be coming along!

If you cannot make it tomorrow, please consider donating £10 to LabourSay.EUso that we can keep up the pressure in the party!

The Progressive Britain Podcast

Summer holiday hunger. The universal credit saga. Why do we see more people facing acute poverty and hunger, and what can we do to tackle it

Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd are joined by Garry Lemon director of policy, external affairs and research at the Trussell Trust to discuss the reality of food poverty in Britain today.

Listen >>>

Women of black history month film screening

Join us as we celebrate women of Black History Month with a free screening of award winning film Hidden Figures. We will be joined on the night by some guest speakers.

Monday 29 October

6.30pm – 9pm

Committee Room 17

House of Commons

London

SW1A 0AA

Get your free ticket here >>>

Strategy board elections are open now until 5pm on the 18th October. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

Think you’ve got a role to play? Nominate yourself for the strategy board elections now.

Five things to read today

To win in Yorkshire and England, Labour needs a radical plan for the whole country

Rachel Reeves MP, LabourList

The Tories are unrealistic about Brexit – and Theresa May is feeding their delusions

Stephen Bush, New Statesman

A ‘precious union’? The Brexiters don’t care about Northern Ireland

Fintan O’Toole, Guardian

Tony Blair: Labour under Jeremy Corbyn is still ‘in denial’ over antisemitism

Lee Harpin, Jewish Chronicle

Theresa May’s position on Brexit leaves a no deal scenario more likely than ever before

Katy Balls, the i

Sign up to this email