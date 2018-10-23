55. The feminist fight – with Fawcett Society’s Doris Amankwaah

Do young people see themselves as feminists – and do they have different attitudes to society as a whole? 100 years after the first women got the vote in Britain, what are the next big goals for fighting feminism? And what is the latest in the campaign to legalise abortion in Northern Ireland?

The Fawcett Society’s Doris Amankwaah talks to Alison McGovern, Stephanie Lloyd and Conor Pope.

