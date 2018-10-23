Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
The Progressive Britain Podcast on Conservative party conference
55. The feminist fight – with Fawcett Society’s Doris Amankwaah

October 23, 2018
Do young people see themselves as feminists – and do they have different attitudes to society as a whole? 100 years after the first women got the vote in Britain, what are the next big goals for fighting feminism? And what is the latest in the campaign to legalise abortion in Northern Ireland?

The Fawcett Society’s Doris Amankwaah talks to Alison McGovern, Stephanie Lloyd and Conor Pope.

Further reading:

*Without cues or exposure, the questions about the women who changed Britain never get asked, writes Jess Phillips MP

*Outdated abortion laws: BPAS’s Katherine O’Brien on Repeal to reform

*Support Future Fawcett

*Find out about the Fawcett Society’s Know Our Worth annual conference in November

