After Saturday’s success, here’s what you can do right now

Saturday’s march for a People’s Vote was one of the biggest in British history. Big protests alone do not achieve change, but they can be vital in working towards it – if the right approach is taken once the march is over. Getting hundreds of thousands of people in one place is impressive enough, but turning that into a movement is even harder.

So we need to make sure actions are taken; that politicians know that Saturday was not a one-off. Theresa May claims that Brexit is 95 per cent done. Regardless of the truth of that (and I am sceptical), it is clearly now time to increase the political pressure. Below, you can find two things that you can do right now to help the public get a say on the Brexit deal.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

This Saturday LabourSay activists brushed off their hangovers, rolled out of bed and hit the streets to join the Labour bloc at the People’s Vote march. We were joined by around 700,000 activists from across the country to make it clear to Theresa May that we want our voices heard.

But marches aren’t just about getting some Vitamin D and making funny placards: now it’s time to take action. There are two things you can do to channel the optimism of Saturday’s march into real change. One, you can write to your MP to let them know you’re expecting them to vote to give us a say on the final deal. Two, you can donate to LabourSay to help us keep up the momentum.

We convinced Labour conference, we turned out Labour members to the biggest demonstration in 14 years: now we take the fight to parliament.

Next week Philip Hammond will lay out his next budget. He has a chance to reverse the Tories’ welfare disaster, and it is one he will not take, writes Alison McGovern

Just for context, a few things that were happening in 1861: America was in the midst of a civil war over slavery, Italy was in the process of becoming a country and the light bulb was nearly 20 years away from being invented. Literally the dark ages.

If you could rename Brexit, what would you call it? Could you give us your best impression of Theresa May’s dance? These were some of the hard-hitting questions Stefan Rollnick put to activists on the People’s Vote march this Saturday.

In conversation with… Jacqui Smith

Jacqui Smith was the MP for Redditch between 1997 and 2010 and 2007 she became the first woman home secretary. Since leaving parliament Jacqui has become a best selling author, TV and radio commentator and host of an award winning podcast. This is the latest in our series of in conversation events where we bring together interesting people from across the labour movement to discuss their roles and ideas for the future of the centre-left and the country.

Wednesday 24 October

6.30-8pm

Committee room 17

Houses of Parliament

SW1A0AA

