The Brief: Pedro Sánchez

The Brief is a breakdown of the forces driving the headlines and what you can do to make a difference

Catch up Pedro Sánchez, leader of the socialist party (PSOE), came to power earlier this year. PSOE have been out of power for the last seven years, losing the last two elections, and they return to government in a period of major instability.

A turbulent history Spain’s democracy is younger than some realise. After the nationalists won the Spanish civil war in the 1930s, General Franco become a military dictator until his death in 1975. Since then Spanish politics has suffered through periods of volatility, including an attempted coup only four years after Spain’s first democratic general election in the late 70s.

Since 1982, there have been two dominant forces in the Spanish congress: PSOE on the left and the People’s party (PP) on the right. This was until the 2015 election, when a political scientist called Pablo Iglesias decided to set up his own left-wing populist party called Podemos. Podemos are now the third largest party, only marginally behind PSOE in second.

Order from chaos The last few years of Spanish politics has seen the return of familiar volatility. The rise of Catalonian nationalism and the central government’s harsh response to it, coupled with allegations and conviction of corruption against senior members of the People’s party, has left Spain crying out for real leadership. Sánchez has positioned himself perfectly to be someone who can stand up to the politics of extremes, keep the government together and move it in a more progressive direction.

When the leader of the PP lost a no-confidence motion earlier this year – submitted by PSOE – after more corruption allegations, Sánchez was able to put together a large enough coalition of left-leaning and nationalist parties to be the new prime minister. This shaky coalition has limited the scope of his power. Since taking office, Sanchez has taken a pragmatic approach that has allowed him to move the country in the right direction – instead of bringing it to a standstill.

Bringing in laws designed to strengthen unions after they were weakened by the PP, strengthening devolution to heal the divisions with the Catalonian parliament, reforms on child and gender violence and his leadership on welcoming refugees to Spain’s shores, have all established Sánchez’s credentials as a true progressive.

People are saying Callum Tipple for ProgressOnline: ‘Lamentably few centre-left leaders occupy the highest office of their land in member states across Europe. Sánchez himself is constrained by political exigencies and will eventually have to seek an electoral mandate in order to continue to implement progressive reform. Nonetheless, an ambitious programme of social reform coupled with inventive solutions to pressing regional and economic problems shows the power of pragmatic social democracy in stemming Europe’s dangerous lurch to the right.’

What’s next There’s been speculation about whether he’ll call a fresh election to strengthen his mandate but it seems Sánchez is here to stay until the next election in 2020. Currently, Sanchez is in the process of outlining his budget plans for next year – recently striking a deal with Podemos to increase the minimum wage.

To learn more about Sanchez’s rise, read this.

–––––

Stefan Rollnick is editorial assistant at Progress. He tweets @StefanRollnick

–––––