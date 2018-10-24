Defence and deterrents: Where next?

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Jon Wheale’s candidate statement here

Are you a pacifist? If you are, and you choose to live as such, please do not read on, I will not be able to convince you. However, if like me, you believe your security relies upon the use of force to some greater or lesser extent, then I will give a view on where we go next for defence and deterrents.

My non-pacifist perspective does not emanate merely from some distant and conceptual viewpoint. Having led soldiers on operations in various places such as Afghanistan, I have some understanding of the barbarity and morally bankrupted environment in which we ask our service personnel to operate with the upmost integrity, fortitude and professionalism – for which they are renowned around the world. Conflict is dirty, distressing and should be avoided almost at all costs – I have picked up human body parts and witnessed the aftermath which affects all those involved for years after. However, I believe that we must keep national security and defence at the heart of the policy agenda. A responsibility to protect exists and that may ultimately result in a necessity to use force. A pragmatic approach that leads to the furtherance of a progressive policy agenda can and must be placed before more idealistic leanings. And I will argue that the independent nuclear deterrent is key to a credible posture on national security and defence.

Partly the reason for writing is having listened to the shadow defence secretary, Nia Griffith MP, at a fringe event in Liverpool last month, when she nimbly parried several questions eluding to whether Labour will move towards advocating unilateral disarmament and ‘getting rid of Trident’. As Nia said, the commitment remains that the next Labour government will maintain an independent nuclear deterrent. I support this commitment.

Why?

I answer in three parts, (no doubt there are other reasons which could be added). Firstly, as the National Security Strategy and Strategic Defence and Security Review 2015 reiterated, the nuclear deterrent underpins collective security of all members of Nato:

‘Nuclear deterrence is an important part of Nato’s overall strategy. Since 1962, the UK has declared our nuclear capability to the defence of the Alliance, thereby contributing to the ultimate guarantee of collective Euro-Atlantic security.’

To promote unilateral disarmament whilst purporting to favour the continuance of the collective security of member states is disingenuous. Does Nato matter? Yes, there is no alternative on offer which replicates the delivery of security to the United Kingdom. At a time of ever increasing uncertainty, alliances and international collaboration provide more – not less – in terms of maintaining our national security. Further breakdown of alliances and international agreements are not in the UK’s national interest and would merely encourage the motivations of those who would do our country harm.

Secondly, and briefly, a deterrent only exits when three elements are established. Known as the three Cs, these are capability, credibility, and communication (i.e. communicate that it is credible that you would use your capability against your adversary.) The degradation of one or more of the 3 Cs leads to a reduction in the effectiveness of the deterrent. No one wants to use a nuclear weapon but nuclear weapons exist to deter and as part of that role the possibility of use is an inherent necessity. So any suggestion that the next Labour government may not maintain the 3 Cs is to run the risk of reducing the deterrent effect – this must not be encouraged. Why? Not only would to do so mean a devaluation of a costly asset but I argue it would lead to further insecurity. Again why? Anti-Access and Area Denial (known as A2/AD) is a strategic concept which can be seen to be in play in a number of scenarios – both real and conceptual.

Sam J Tangredi in his book, Anti-Access Warfare, writes how A2/AD as a strategy removes the immediate necessity to combat an adversary head-on by seeking to stop the adversary from entering the area of potential conflict. This is a strategy of prevention or containment rather than actual engagement in war-fighting. Tangredi argues that a nuclear weapon is the ultimate ‘A2/AD tool’. He goes on to explain that a nuclear weapon capability acts as a ‘firebreak’ – not only ultimately defeating an adversary but preventing the adversary from even entertaining the idea of certain courses of action. What does this really mean? Committing to maintaining an independent nuclear deterrent is a policy which serves our country’s national security now and into the future. And what would an alternative to this be – a ‘firebreak’ of equivalence created from conventional forces? This would have far-reaching impact and leads onto the third part of my argument.

Thirdly, maintaining an independent nuclear deterrent furthers economic and social justice – yes this may be a leap and a contentious statement to make. However, were the independent nuclear deterrent removed or degraded whilst the risks to national security remain, then surely the conventional forces that would be required to replicate the ‘firebreak’ – the number of troops, scale of equipment and the proportion of Gross Domestic Product assigned to the defence budget – would be unprecedented in recent memory. Economic and social justice would be impacted because limited national resources would be diverted away from their realisation, to defend our country with a coastline longer than France and Spain. Alongside this an enormous uplift in recruitment (or conscription) to the armed forces may become necessary.

By arguing that an independent nuclear deterrent should continue is not to ignore the need to better resource conventional forces so as to ensure effectiveness across all five operating domains (maritime, land, air, cyber and space) – it is essential to address this need too. But would having a conventional capability replicating the levels of security currently provided by an independent nuclear deterrent actually succeed, or would with it come a clamour to use such a costly capability? So, is there no alternative to an independent nuclear deterrent? Fanciful questions to ask these may be, but simply calling for unilateral disarmament as some binary expression of moral certitude is neither credible in terms of the three reasons I argue above, nor is the ensuing insecurity a vote-winner – thus putting at risk the opportunity to govern and the opportunity to realise a policy agenda aimed at furthering economic and social justice. To be perceived as a risk to national security is to pose an existential risk which may negate all prospects of success both at the ballot box and in government.

Taking a non-pacifist posture is the only one that makes sense to me – war is the worst of failings but national security must be paramount. The last Labour government chose a path to intervene on the international stage – I believe I saw the good that this did. For example, driving into Podujevo in 1999 on service, I witnessed the alleviation of the trauma that had been suffered by the men, woman and children living there. And I believe that Tony Blair’s government did a great deal of good in supporting international intervention in places like Kosovo and elsewhere. The challenge now is not to endlessly re-assess decisions taken to intervene by the last Labour government – the past is where it has been left. Today, remembering the past only provides value in helping us to shape the policies needed to make the next Labour government truly successful in realising a progressive agenda both at home and abroad. The challenge is to communicate a credible policy agenda on defence and national security, one which ensures the necessary capabilities are available to contain and combat threats in an ever uncertain world.

