New solutions to the oldest problems

When I left school in the late 1960s early 1970s there were two things me and my Liverpool classmates could take for granted. One, that there were plenty of jobs. Two, that while pay was bad, the more you worked the more you could earn.

Fast forward five decades and young people cannot say the same. It is not that there is an abundance of jobs, but that you need multiple jobs just to make ends meet. We all know people who leave one job to go straight to another. Equally the relationship between hours and earnings has been lost for many. Overtime is barely paid, let alone paid as ‘double time’ as it once was. In fact, many employers expect overtime as theirs ‘by right’ or a ‘right of passage’ in the labour market. This has to stop. Only the prescience of trade unions in the workplace will sort that.

The thing that led me into the trade union movement was the injustice in pay I saw every day. It angers me to this day. As the longest serving member of the Low Pay Commission I have been proud of the work done to implement the minimum wage. We have disproved the naysayers who claimed a wage floor would ‘cause unemployment’. We have shown that unions can work with employers and increase pay – even under a Tory government. But without a Labour government ambitious for working people, we cannot unlock the potential of the many, working hard for the few.

When I joined the LPC in 2007, it was a pre-crash world but the pay crunch was in full flow. Not everyone could see it but my union members could feel it. Over the last decade, the national minimum wage has raised in real terms but not by enough, or for enough people. For too many the minimum wage is a maximum wage. For others, their wage rate sits just above the LPC approved rate so employers can claim to not be NMW-employers but the difference is meaningless.

Going forward we need another attack on low pay like the one that lead to the founding of the LPC in 1998. There is a growing acceptance that tackling low pay is not the problem it is the way out of our problems – Brexit or no Brexit. We must refocus, and redouble, our efforts.

First, as a country we need a wages strategy. The LPC could be the very forum for deciding its detail – unions, employers and government around the same table working up a plan that is ambitious, focused and measurable. It could report on success and failure; attempts that are working and those that ring hollow. It would need to include better enforcement, overtime rates (or lack-thereof), zero hour contracts, sector-by-sector studies, voluntary pay rates like the one set by Living Wage Foundation and pay differentials in the workplace – how many times more the chief executive is paid than those on the shop floor.

Second, working people are about to get a massive hit with the roll out of universal credit. The pilot has been a total failure, so its nation-wide implementation should be stopped not sped up. This will hit the very people we came into politics to help. The LPC should keep and eye on this and report the affects. The reality is, any improvements to the NMW will be more than offset by this pernicious Tory policy. Shown in these stark terms it would be an affront to employers expected to pick up the tab. Exposing it in this way could be key to reversing it.

Third, stubborn low pay, and its twin sister the productivity crisis, are not just about hourly pay but progression too. We need to help working class people get promotions, learn new skills and access lifelong learning. Learning Accounts might not have worked the late-1990s but that does not mean they could not work now. Following a model like the government-backed Nest pensions that have come about following the new auto-enrolment, employers and employees could both put pre-tax money into a learning nest egg. Reversing cuts for further education is key to working class people, especially women, accessing this kind of learning.

The success of the LPC’s first two decades has been employers and unions working together – it has not been without robust exchange. However, the next two years are critical. To get it right will require both employers and union bosses to modernise themselves, really understand the ‘gig’ economy to come and be prepared to work differently.

Tackling the causes of low pay cannot be put in a box labelled ‘too tough’. It is time to take it up a gear. Those 2019 school leavers in Liverpool – and beyond – deserve nothing less.

