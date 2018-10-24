This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Adam Freeman’s candidate statement here

The Labour party has to commit to offering real devolution to our regions before it can call itself ready for government, writes Adam Freeman

One of the greatest legacies of the last Labour government was the commitment to devolution, shown through the creation of parliaments in Northern Ireland, London and Scotland.

Since 2010 there has been a push for greater devolution – devo-max – to give greater power to local residents. This has seen the creation of police and crime commissioners, the power for councils to raise council tax and the creation of new authorities in Greater Manchester, Liverpool and South Yorkshire just to name a few. Whilst there is much debate over how much these new powers have actually trickled down to local residents, it is certainly a small step towards localism – and one I am afraid the Conservatives have taken. How should Labour shape the next decade and create their own devolution story that truly gives power to local people and enriches their lives?

With Brexit looming the power of Whitehall – which has led to the United Kingdom overtaking Albania as the most centralised state in Europe – will again be on the agenda. It is something as progressives we should anticipate and with the support of our many excellent Labour councillors and mayors help to create a vision for the next decade of the largest power transfer to local people and regions. I was proud to vote for the 2018 Progress backed National Executive Committee slate, which saw a representative from all corners of the country committed to representing their area at the top table. This is also why I am standing in this election, a true model of how progressives can lead and shape the debate.

I live in Staffordshire, which is sandwiched between the Welsh assembly to the west and the West Midlands combined authority to the east. Whilst I may feel like I live in the West Midlands, politically speaking any powers and funding given to the region will miss out Staffordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire completely as it will get swallowed up by the new authority. A city or regional deal that includes these rural areas – many of which voted for Brexit in 2016, is key. It is these precise areas that Labour need to win to form the next government. Tackling the question of local powers must be the first step to regaining these seats, being included and forming the heart of a future Labour manifesto is the only way we can truly say we are ready for government.

–––––

Adam Freeman is a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections youth section. You can read his candidate statement here

–––––