Securing a comfortable retirement for all

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Callum Anderson’s candidate statement here

While the increased longevity of the British people over the past fifty years has produced clear benefits to our economy and society, it has also generated a growing number of challenges to the way public services are delivered and financed.

A further task facing many of us is ensuring that we secure a sustainable income in our retirement. As the state pension likely to be insufficient to fund our hopes and aspiration when we cease working, progressive centre-left governments must provide practical solutions to provide security in old age.

Workplace reforms have seen a shift in the way people prepare to financially sustain themselves in old age. The days where the majority could enjoy the luxury of a final salary pension are long gone.

In their place, defined contribution schemes have fundamentally shifted the burden and responsibility for taking financial risk from employer to employee. Indeed, annuity rates having declined in recent years and seldom offer value for money. Pensioners who had saved £100,000 in 2018 would receive an annual income for life which is one quarter less than they would have done in 2003.

What is more, pension saving among today’s workers are cause for sober reflection. Whilst figures vary, it has been suggested that in order to purchase an annuity which facilitates a comfortable retirement amounts to – notwithstanding different desired lifestyles – people need to save approximately £300,000. Yet, LV= research indicated that the average pension pots of aged between 45 and 54 amounted to £71,342, while Aegon found those aged 55-65 fared little better – the average pot being £105,496.

With a changing workplace and labour market, it is paramount that the progressive centre-left is at the forefront of devising a practical range package of pension reforms which encourage long-term saving. Thus any future next Labour government should:

Launch an Individual Pensions Savings Account (IPSA). The foundation for any reform, an IPSA should be created for each UK citizen when they turn 16 years old (with those over 16 with no pension savings given the option to have an account created). The IPSA would be a simple, portable, individually owned account – with a unique identification number – in which individuals, their family, and their employers would be able to contribute during the course of the individual’s working life, with appropriate maximum annual contribution limits. This would have the benefit of people being able to accrue accumulating into one account instead of accumulating a large number of small pension pots, making saving and monitoring far easier.

Although initially housed within National Employment Savings Trust (NEST), individuals would have total freedom to change their pension savings provider at any time, and on more than one occasion, as at present. The IPSA’s funds would be invested, by default, in a low-fee lifecycle fund (assuming retirement at their projected state pension age). Again, individuals would have the freedom to choose alternative investment paths that suit their risk appetite and retirement income objective.

Upon retirement, people would, as now, still have the freedom to take out an annuity, or drawdown their savings at a rate of their choosing.

Establish a single rate of tax relief on all contributions to savings. The current system of tax relief on pension contributions at the marginal rate of tax, costing £38.6 billion per year, has yielded a grossly regressive settlement for the British people. The House of Commons Library found that people with annual incomes over £50,000 received 49 per cent of tax relief on pension contributions, despite accounting for just 11 per cent of income tax payers. Yet those earning £20,000 or less received just 8 per cent of the personal pension contributions attracting tax relief, despite representing 43 per cent of income tax payers. This grotesque and inconspicuous distribution of wealth from the poorest to the richest in our society must end. A single rate of tax relief on all contributions to pension savings of, say, 30 per cent would both be simpler to communicate to the public and incentivise those on lower and middle incomes to save for their retirement. The Resolution Foundation has also indicated that it would boost the pension pots of middle income earners by as much as 20 per cent.

Strengthen the current auto-enrolment framework. The nudge-economics underpinning the principle of auto-enrolment has played a key role in encouraging more people to save for their old age. Yet there is more that can be done. First, the lower threshold of qualifying earnings at which employers must contribute to pension savings (currently £6,032 before tax) should be removed altogether. This will enable those workers who earn from only a few hours of work per week to save something, however little, towards their retirement. The upper threshold of qualifying earnings should then be replaced by a maximum total earnings cap of £40,000 per year. Second, contributions from both employees and employers will need to continue increasing beyond April 2019, where the total minimum contribution will rise to 8 per cent of qualifying earnings (a 5 per cent:3 per cent split between employee and employer). An independent commission should develop a medium and long-term minimum contribution strategy that corresponds more appropriately with the retirement needs of the population. Third, the minimum age 22 of auto-enrolment should be lowered to 16, so that apprentices are able to start saving for their retirement as soon as they’re in the workplace.

Examine whether sponsored Collective Defined Contribution (CDC) schemes sponsored by trade unions could operate effectively. As recently demonstrated by Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union, it could also be desirable to give people the option to ‘buy into’ a CDC scheme, as an alternative for those uncomfortable with the responsibility of an IPSA. Issues such as governance frameworks and intergenerational inequity would have to be considered, however.

Whilst these reforms would be insufficient on their own, the next Labour government would nonetheless be a playing a critical role in encouraging a long-term savings culture in the UK, progressively redistributing wealth and, most importantly, help every Briton thrive, and not just survive, in their old age.

–––––

Callum Anderson is a candidate in the general members’ section of the Progress strategy board elections. You can read his candidate statement here

–––––