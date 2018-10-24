Time for LabourSay to step up a gear

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Mary Wimbury’s candidate statement here

Saturday’s people’s vote march was phenomenal. On both the march and the journey to it I heard people say ‘I just couldn’t not be here’ and I felt like that myself. The campaign within the Labour party had created the political space for something to change and last Saturday people from across the United Kingdom of a variety of political opinions took up the opportunity to march for what they believed in.

I was proud to be one of the centre-left Labour candidates for the National Executive Committee that founded the LabourSay.EU campaign. The fact Momentum bosses deceived their own delegates in Brighton in 2017 left pro-Europeans pulling out their hair. There was no way we could let Labour party conference avoid the biggest issue facing the country two years in a row.

The fact that this year conference in Liverpool considered 121 motions from constituency Labour parties from all corners of the country and unions of all strands of Labour opinion, was a game changer. The tsunami we had created with others across the party meant debating Brexit was unstoppable.

In the six-hour composite negotiations you may have read about, the centre-left had two objectives. Cement the principles of the single market into Labour policy and push for the party platform to back a People’s Vote. Progress chair Alison McGovern had founded the Labour Campaign for the Single Market at our annual conference 2017 following a round of handwringing at the preceding Progress strategy board meeting. To see this campaign come full circle and be adopted – including support for free movement – by the party conference was amazing. This is a game changer. That conference resolution gives the six tests teeth: it means Labour can only support two possible outcomes from Brexit – a Norway deal in the single market or to ‘Remain’ a member of the European Union.

It is this steadfast and principled position that could bring down the government in the weeks to come. If Labour votes together, with the conference policy foremost, the prime minister faces either losing the vote on her deal or losing the leadership of her party. Potentially both. It is in these conditions we might just get an early general election. It would be ironic if it was us centre-left candidates for the NEC that might have helped bring about Jeremy Corbyn’s much desired second snap election, not the Momentum-backed candidates.

So while the MPs (who some in the party so desperately want to deselect) vote late into the night to bring about defeat for the government, it is for us – the party membership – to do two things simultaneously: one, plan for an election, two, convince our friends and neighbours of the need for a People’s Vote. They are not contradictory aims – both could stop a Tory hard Brexit, both spell failure for the Tory government. I have been a parliamentary candidate, I co-founded North Wales for Europe, I tell you we can do both things together. With 500,000 members we can achieve almost anything if we put our minds to it.

700,000 people marched demanding a People’s Vote last Saturday – I was proud to be one of them. There were people of all ages and people from all corners of the UK. One of the things that struck me was the diversity of people there. There were four coaches from north Wales that set off at the crack of dawn and I know similar efforts were made from other parts of the country. There were people with small children. There were pushchairs. There were wheelchairs and mobility scooters. Progress’ centre-left politics took to the streets to demand a change.

I am not saying everyone there had ‘our politics’, in the same way not everyone on the 2003 Stop the War march were Trotskyists or supporters of the Campaign Group of Labour MPs. But it was at least a temporary alignment of world views, a captivate audience for their ‘stop the west’ ideology and, we now know, very many eventually would-be Corbynistas. People would have laughed at the time if someone from the future has arrived suggesting the man ranting into the microphone would 12 years later be leader of the Labour party. Last Saturday there was an alignment of our politics with the masses again – that an open, not closed, future is best for Britain – and it was my Progress strategy board colleague Phil Wilson MP, former chair of Progress David Lammy and MPs like Stella Creasy that were the stars of the show. Twelves year’s from now, who knows?!

It is this rich well of social justice and internationalist politics that is the future of our movement. The only question is are we ambitious enough to go and get it, organise it, inspire it. This is the future for our politics in the Labour party, is why I am re-standing for the Progress strategy board and asking for your support.

Our cause is to do best by the British people, our tasks it to give the British public a final say on Brexit. Never forget, it all started with a LabourSay.

–––––

Mary Wimbury is a candidate in the Progress strategy board election. You can read her candidate statement here

–––––