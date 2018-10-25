The Brief: Social insecurity

The Brief is a breakdown of the forces driving the headlines and what you can do to make a difference

Catch up After dancing her way onto stage at Conservative party conference, Theresa May told delegates that she understood things had been a bit tricky for some families over the last few years, and that the ‘end of austerity’ was in sight. By ‘in sight’, we can only assume she is referring to mirage on the horizon that turns out to be nothing but hot air.

On Monday, chancellor Philip Hammond will present his budget, giving us our first chance to see just how serious she was.

What’s happening An end to austerity would mark a huge change in political thought on the right. Towards the end of the last Labour government, the Tories were preparing for power and were developing ideas about how to dismantle the social safety net. One of these landmark policies was championed by Iain Duncan-Smith: universal credit.

Throughout the coalition government and beyond, universal credit stood out amongst the Tories’ ruthless austerity agenda as particularly cruel. A party that once flouted its pragmatism as an alternative to what it perceived as an ideological Labour party, was now imposing simplified rules and sanctions onto people’s complicated lives.

The results have been a complete disaster.

‘Political dynamite’ This is how the sanctions imposed by universal credit have been described by academics. The rigid framework of universal credit has resulted in some bizarre outcomes: a woman working 30-40 hours a week being fined for having the audacity to take a holiday and miss a job centre appointment, or another claimant being fined £70 for being late for an appointment due to a work shift that overran.

But these specific examples are part of a bigger picture of destitution. An independent report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that destitution (people who are unable to afford to eat, stay warm and dry and keep clean) was increasing – with one of the key triggers being benefit delays and sanctions. This sits on a backdrop of less tax relief for low-income families and a freeze in benefits – including housing benefits for young people.

According to Gingerbread, a charity that supports single parent families, single parents are set to lose £1300 from their accounts by 2020.

The bottom line After literally giving tax cuts to millionaires in 2013, the Tories’ commitment to rigid ideology and pursuit of policies that are out of touch with the complex lives of normal people have directly resulted in destitution for families across the country.

People are saying Progress chair Alison McGovern: ‘My constituency is fairly average. We are not the poorest part of Merseyside, much less the poorest in Britain. But here we are. With foodbank vouchers in my office, and the constant stress that we might run out at the end of the month, as people run out of food because the social security system has had its heart ripped out. Unfortunately, as we found out in 2010, 2015, and again in 2017, losing elections always has consequences. Come next Monday, the chancellor of the exchequer is the only person who can stop the destitution and get families back on track. I have no hope that he will do so.’

What’s next Philip Hammond’s budget is only a few days away. The only way to stop the Tories from continuing their blind ideological pursuit is to get in a time-machine and win the 2017 election. While I get to work on the time-machine, why don’t you head over to the Child Poverty Action Group and sign-up to support them?

It doesn’t have to be like this – so be a part of the solution.

Stefan Rollnick is the editorial assistant at Progress. He tweets @StefanRollnick

