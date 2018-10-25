Lifting the cap on Theresa May’s housing policies

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Marian Craig’s candidate statement here

Theresa May’s words on housing might sound promising, but if she is going to make a difference then she needs to listen, writes Marian Craig

One of the surprisingly welcome policy announcements to come out of this year’s recent Conservative party conference was the lifting of the cap on councils’ ability to borrow against their Housing Revenue Account (HRA). It is something many of us from all political hues have been calling for for quite some time – could it be that the Tories have finally realised that the housing crisis cannot be solved by the private sector alone?

Possibly. The Local Government Association described the announcement as ‘fantastic’ and the mood is generally one of cautious optimism. Theresa May was right to acknowledge that housing is ‘the biggest domestic policy challenge of our generation’ and coupled with her pledge to ‘end austerity’, should progressives be welcoming this shift in policy? Not quite.

Councils’ block grant, which makes up the vast majority of their income, is set to be slashed by 36 per cent in 2019/20 – a cut of £1.3 billion. 168 councils will receive no funding at all as the Tories steamroll ahead with their ill-thought through plans to make local authorities financially self-sufficient through the rollout of 100 per cent business rates retention. You do not need to be an expert at maths to realise that rural areas and towns with large public sector employment bases will lose out even more than they have already since 2010. Giving councils the ability to borrow with one hand while taking away crucial funding with the other will only lead to more Northamptonshires.

Notwithstanding the fact that years of austerity and an inability to borrow has meant that expertise in residential development is now concentrated in the private sector. In the 1970s, local authorities were responsible for the delivery of more than 40 per cent of all new housing units. Last year, it was less than two per cent, according to the government’s own statistics. It will take at least a decade for local authorities to be comfortable with their new role as developers and longer to turn this into a competitive business model that can act as a viable alternative to the established house-builders.

And who will build these houses? At the Conservative party conference, we learned of plans that will only allow foreign workers (including European Union nationals) to come to the United Kingdom if they are coming to a ‘high skilled role’ that pays at least £30,000. Leaving aside the fact the average UK wage is £25,000, Brian Berry, chief executive of the federation of master builders, has warned it would decimate the construction industry, i.e. the workforce required to build the houses we so desperately need.

Up to a third of workers on construction sites are in the capital are EU nationals and on some London sites, up to 70 per cent are European. The proposed immigration policy has been slammed across the industry, including the chief executive of construction giant Mace, who blasted May for ignoring businesses’ concerns about access to labour post Brexit.

Home-grown talent is in short supply too – a survey conducted by the federation of master builders this summer revealed that 50 per cent of 16-24 year olds felt under pressure to go to university after leaving school and pursue careers like law and medicine. The latest data from the office of national statistics shows the knock-on effect of this – construction has now fallen out of the top 10 jobs for young people for the first time.

Without a reliable supply of labour from overseas to replace the swathes of British construction workers expected to retire within the next decade, it will be impossible for either councils or private developers to meet the housebuilding targets Theresa May has set. Japan has turned to automation to meet their construction skills shortage but in the UK this is still very much at the trial stage.

The same goes for off-site construction: there have been many papers published recommending greater use of off-site, and indeed the government has stated it will have a ‘presumption in favour of off-site’ from 2019, however house-builders are understandably hesitant to embrace a model which requires significant investment long before any sales have been completed at a time of great economic and political uncertainty.

The only realistic option left then is to attract workers from other sectors, particularly those from STEM backgrounds who have the potential to develop the cutting-edge technology to deliver houses on a large enough scale to meet demand.

If Theresa May really is serious about getting councils building again, she needs to listen to those responsible for building them and respond accordingly. Simply clicking her fingers and expecting thousands of new homes to appear overnight won’t do the trick.

