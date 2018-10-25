NI or never

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Around seven o’clock tonight, members of parliament will have a vote on granting the same rights to the people of Northern Ireland as are available to rest of the United Kingdom on abortion and same-sex marriage.

The government attempted to jettison the amendment being put forward by Stella Creasy and Conor McGinn, but it has just been confirmed that the vote will reach the House of Commons tonight. While this causes enormous problems for the Conservative government – propped up by the even more rightwing Democratic Unionist party – the vote will not be whipped as a matter of conscience.

This gives it a good chance of success, as long as MPs turn up to show the wealth of support these reforms would have. With just an hour or so to go, you still have chance to get in touch with your MP and ask them to support tonight’s amendment. It could really make the difference.

– Conor Pope, deputy editor

Trump may have upended the rules of diplomacy, but his reckless tactics have inadvertently presented an opening for peace with North Korea, writes Glyn Ford

We will be publishing up to two articles by all candidates standing for the current strategy board elections over the coming weeks.

Callum Anderson writes on the issues an ageing society presents to public services.

John Hannett says that tackling the problems of low pay cannot be placed in a box labelled 'too tough'.

Jon Wheale on the challenges involved in communicating a credible policy agenda on defence and national security.

Mary Wimbury on what is next for the pro-European movement in the Labour party.

Voting is now open in the Progress strategy board elections. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

Do young people see themselves as feminists – and do they have different attitudes to society as a whole? 100 years after the first women got the vote in Britain, what are the next big goals for fighting feminism? And what is the latest in the campaign to legalise abortion in Northern Ireland?

The Fawcett Society's Doris Amankwaah talks to Alison McGovern, Stephanie Lloyd and Conor Pope.

