Brexit is the baby of the Tories, but why is Labour playing the midwife?

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Ben Cox’s candidate statement here

Brexit will not solve the underlying problems that have driven widening inequality, writes Ben Cox

For some time now I have been questioning why Labour are propping up the Tory party by standing for Brexit with them. As the clock runs down to zero, we are seeing targets missed time and time again. Labour now has to get off the fence and pick a side.

As a chef, I have already begun to see the negative economic impacts of Brexit, which hasn’t even really happened yet, but is still having an impact on my industry. Catering always feels economic change sooner than other industries for several reasons.

Firstly, when people have less money or have less confidence in their future finances they stop going out to eat.

Secondly, when there is a drop in the pound the food we import from abroad rockets. Unless you change your menu immediately, all of your costings are useless and profit margins destroyed. With the pound falling by 12 per cent against the Euro’s 5 per cent since the referendum, the kitchen I work in now trades at a seven per cent loss. But food costs also go up. For example, a box of butter cost £46 before the Brexit referendum but now is £64, and a tub of crayfish went from £12.50 to £21. A disastrous no-deal Brexit could cause these prices to soar even higher.

Thirdly, the cost of staff and other fixed costs such as rent stay the same. In addition, there is also huge concern in the industry over the rights of European Union workers who make up somewhere between 12 and 23 per cent of hospitality workers in the United Kingdom.

All of these factors are threatening restaurants like mine who are serving fewer customers and earning smaller profits. This ultimately leads to staff hours being cut or even job losses. I also fear that catering will become less diverse, losing the tastes and cultures of European chefs who are unlikely to earn enough under Theresa May’s proposed immigration policies.

I am also a proud European, who shares a mixed British-Austrian heritage. I am disgusted in the way that these Brexit negotiations have treated EU citizens living in other countries, both by the UK and the EU, as bargaining chips.

We all have heard of Labour’s six tests for the Brexit deal, but realistically no deal can meet these six tests. So what next?

Labour must come to back a remain and reform agenda so that we can address the concerns of those who voted Brexit and not sweep their concerns under the carpet. We must not let people who voted for Brexit feel left behind or not listened to again.

Brexit is the lazy option and always has been, it will not solve the underlying problems that have driven widening inequality across the UK. But who in the Labour party will deliver the leadership required to deliver this transformative policy?

This summer could have been the perfect opportunity to discuss such ideas across the broad-church of the party. Instead we spent it battling to ensure that antisemitism was defined by the Jewish community and no one else, over internal selection rules and bullying.

To reform the EU we must make it more and more democratic, reduce the power and influence of the commission, while transferring more power to MEPs and country leaders. The way money is spent must become more transparent and democratic. But what questions didn’t Brexit ask?

The EU is after all a relatively new institution, it is not perfect and nor should we pretend it to be. However, when it comes to things like workers and human rights there is no greater protector of these values than the EU.

The EU is the greatest way we can solve climate change and also will have a massive role over the ever-growing problems with the United States’ nuclear weapons battle it is looking to have with Russia. To move forwards together we must back a remain and reform agenda and build a transparent, closer and collaborative relationship with the EU but also stand up for the other 27 countries who are also going through the same issues we worry about. Anything else will leave people behind like the 48 per cent.

