The Progressive Britain Podcast on Conservative party conference
EXTRA: Pre-budget reports

Progress
October 26, 2018
Progress Chair Alison McGovern and political commentator Tris Brown talk through what could happen when Chancellor Philip Hammond gives the 2018 Budget on Monday, and whether the Tories can produce a progressive budget or deliver on the “end of austerity”.

Conor Pope
3 min read

