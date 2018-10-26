Making the gig economy work

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Mark Grayling’s candidate statement here

The gig economy can be organised to provide workers with better working lives, writes Mark Grayling

Are we in danger of missing a trick as the use of technology ushers in a revolution in the way we work or should we be changing with the times?

The gig economy works well enough at the specialist and high-skilled end of the labour market. But it leaves the rest of us insecure with the balance of power resting with zero-hour contractors, agencies and those who own the technology platforms. It is the owners of Uber, Deliveroo, Pimlico Plumbers and the like who hold the whip-hand. Legally we now have workers who sit alongside employees and contractors. But what if those enterprises were owned by the workers who provide the services?

In many trades it is becoming the norm for services to be provided by owner-operators or people who are self-employed. Where there may be advantages in being part of a larger operation or benefits of operating under a brand-name or franchise it would surely be better if the people who owned that set-up and brand were the same workers who are providing the service. Emerging new co-operative models might have been specifically designed for this evolving world of work.

In Michigan, for example, The People’s Ride has been developed as an alternative to Uber. As technological developments promise driverless cars in the near future, many trades will change and some may well disappear. Uber will be as nothing once cars are operated by artificial intelligence; but if the firm is owned by the (former) drivers then technological advance becomes an opportunity rather than a threat as income can still be drawn from the revenue generated by carrying passengers.

In services where funding is tight and margins small, such as nurseries and social care, worker owned co-ops can provide greater security and better rates of pay and higher quality provision if there is no separate company owner taking a profit. In 2001, carers in Waushara County formed Co-operative Care to provide better wages and benefits to workers while offering superior service to people in their communities who need support. Since then, the outfit’s service area has widened throughout central Wisconsin and it continues to expand the mission of helping people stay in their homes. The Co-operative Care team is currently made up of 40 dedicated caregivers, each with his/her own experience and talents, providing more than 1,000 service hours per week.

In the UK, it is good to see initiatives such as IndyCube which is backed by Community the Union which provides low cost desk space to self-employed workers. Community and IndyCube have launched a new partnership to provide services, representation, and a collective voice, for all self-employed workers across the UK.

In all the years of trade union history, the new partnership is the first of its kind, and will offer bespoke services to all 5 million of the UKs self-employed workers. The partnership is the product of months of work by IndyCube and Community during which time it became clear that despite millions of self-employed people needing help and support at work, trade unions were simply not equipped to meet their needs. IndyCube and Community will also offer business advice for starts up and freelancers, covering everything from invoicing and tax returns, to insurance and health and safety.

So there you have it. Sure there are risks and threats but the gig economy can be organised to provide workers with greater control and better working lives. We should be taking the initiative and making the revolution happen.

