NIcely done 👏

Success! Last night’s bill – put forward by Stella Creasy and Conor McGinn – was a step towards equality in Northern Ireland, with an amendment passing in Westminster that forces the government to take more responsibility on the current bans on equal marriage and abortion.

The United Nations’ Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women committee and the British supreme court have both ruled that the abortion laws in Northern Ireland infringe human rights With no devolved Stormont government for almost two years now it should be incumbent on the Westminster government to bear responsibility for this. With the new rules, Northern Ireland secretary Karen Brady will have to justify the current legislation.

This does not quite pave the way for changing the current laws in Northern Ireland and, with the Democratic Unionists propping up Theresa May, it is unlikely the government is prepared to move on this soon. However, it does hold the Tories more accountable this inequality anomaly in our country – and that alone is a good thing.

– Conor Pope, deputy editor

Trump may have upended the rules of diplomacy, but his reckless tactics have inadvertently presented an opening for peace with North Korea, writes Glyn Ford

Progress strategy board candidate articles

We will be publishing up to two articles by all candidates standing for the current strategy board elections over the coming weeks.

Theresa May’s words on housing might sound promising, but if she is going to make a difference then she needs to listen, writes Marian Craig

The Labour party has to commit to offering real devolution to our regions before it can call itself ready for government, writes Adam Freeman

To change the lives of real people, we need solutions – not slogans, writes Sheila Gilmore

Voting is now open in the Progress strategy board elections. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

The Progressive Britain Podcast

Do young people see themselves as feminists – and do they have different attitudes to society as a whole? 100 years after the first women got the vote in Britain, what are the next big goals for fighting feminism? And what is the latest in the campaign to legalise abortion in Northern Ireland?

The Fawcett Society’s Doris Amankwaah talks to Alison McGovern, Stephanie Lloyd and Conor Pope.

