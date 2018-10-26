Progressives need to take back control

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Martin Yuille’s candidate statement here

Brexit has caused our democracy to grind to a halt, and it is time for ordinary people to take back control of it, writes Martin Yuille

Just after David Cameron’s botched 2016 European Union referendum, I decided I really had to do something. The risk of Brexit was – and is – a risk to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And then up popped Open Britain aiming to educate people on what ‘hard Brexit’ really meant. It was the first stage of what was going to be a long campaign.

Open Britain is a name for a campaign that I really like. It spoke above all to questions of democracy – a principle that was subverted in 2016 by law-breaking and by the lies of the leading Leavers. Democracy is a founding principle of the EU itself, in the form of social democracy, and is not a principle of only the Labour party.

True, there have been serious efforts to subvert the EU’s social democracy. But to criticise an institution because you dislike the subversion of its principles is either perverse or ill-informed.

Anyway, with the help of a young Tory from Open Britain HQ, I set up a support group for Open Britain in Greater Manchester. Chatting with him, I found him to be both open-minded and social democratic in his politics. It was an eye-opener. Our founding meeting attracted Labour councillors and members, Liberal Democrats and unaffiliated citizens. Soon we also had local Labour MPs and MEPs on board.

With over 2,000 supporters from the Remain campaign plus hundreds of new volunteers – including some Conservatives – we went on to leaflet, to petition, to hold street stalls and meetings. Open Britain has, in practise, meant open democracy – where sectarianism is anathema.

Today, all the pro-EU grassroots organisations across the land are united and have started to shift the tectonic plates of our national politics. Our demand for a People’s Vote has petrified the establishment, has spiked the guns of the extreme nationalists and has presented my Labour party with a choice.

Will we side with the establishment for fear of neoliberal nationalism or will we side with democracy in support of a genuine patriotism? Exactly the same dilemma faced our party in the 1930’s at the time of the battle of Cable Street: to side with the status quo or to side with the people – above all the Jewish people – of London’s east end in their efforts to take back control of the streets from Mosley’s fascists.

Our party eventually made the right decision in 1936. It surely will again in 2018.

The question is again today whether or not the people take back control of their future. This because Brexit politics has caused our democracy to grind to a halt: no majority exists in Parliament on the choices before it. Parliament cannot take control.

Only the people can resolve this by voting on the outcome of the Brexit talks. Polling shows that this is what a substantial majority of the people of Britain want. They want a fair, democratic vote on the Brexit deal. They see it is time to take back control.

The polls also say that the people will vote to reject whatever Mrs May brings back from Brussels. That rejection will itself inevitably be a vote in favour of EU reform for social progress. And so this should then see the UK helping to lead the EU in stymying efforts to subvert its social democratic project.

Such a victory for social democracy – or call it democratic socialism if you prefer – will transform our country, our politics and our continent. We will have turned the corner at the end of the Brexit tunnel and will head toward government.

