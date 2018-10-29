The age of myth

Human beings need narrative to make sense of the world, but is the new era of communication creating a world of myth, asks Peter Lassey

We are living through a time where many of the values and institutions that have been taken for granted appear to be collapsing. We see many of the arguments that we thought had been put to bed, reopened and reignited by new generations who have little connection with that history. The growth and entrenchment of conspiracy theories and extremist ideology is, I would argue, the perfect storm of a new intelligent technology revolution and the very essence of human nature.

The connected world of the 21st-century provides the means to turn myths into reality, social media tools such as Facebook and Twitter, directed by artificial intelligence (AI) are particularly suited to undermining public discourse, producing large-scale persuasive yet false content. AI does not have moral agency – it is nothing more than an algorithm, measuring actual human behaviour, what people will choose when there is no social arbitrator, when that choice is anonymous. As the influential report The Malicious Use of Artificial Intelligence makes clear, this has led to AI prioritising content that users are expected to like, presenting ever more extreme material as its predictions are rewarded with views.

The narrative needs to be robust and flexible, it needs to adjust and deal with new situations and new events, allowing them to be slotted into the narrative, justifying and supporting that narrative in the process

Human beings evolved by becoming learning machines. It is what sets us apart from other animals, our ability to make predictions of the future based on experience; our understanding of causation. We are connection-junkies with an inbuilt need for generating meaning. Theorists have long recognised that in creating meaning about the world and our place within it, we use a narrative framework.

This contains two key elements: causality and coherence. This is not causation as described in science but an assumed cause and effect, the appearance of it, simple correlation. These cause and effect connections need to hang together as part of a whole, and hence need a theory to provide coherence. This then provides an understandable world where difficult questions are resolved, where the past forms part of this coherence: as does a prediction of the future. The narrative needs to be robust and flexible, it needs to adjust and deal with new situations and new events, allowing them to be slotted into the narrative, justifying and supporting that narrative in the process.

The untethered communication revolution has meant the growth of a multiplicity of worlds where everyone can discover their own myth, seek out and find ‘evidence’ and comrades or believers

We live in an increasingly complex, dynamic, shifting and ultimately unknowable world where myth is desperately needed to provide certainty in an uncertain world. In the narratives we construct, all problems are rendered simple and answerable. This is so enticing that for many, the myth becomes embedded into their identity. The construction, the myth, becomes the reality; truth is no longer judged against facts in the real world, but against the narrative. Indeed, in this world, facts are only facts if the conform to the narrative. Any facts that contradict or challenge the narrative become ‘fake news’ and anyone raising these facts are seen as enemies of the truth. It is only too easy for these myths to become closed systems, where no possible evidence can count against the proposed theory.

The concept of journalistic objectivity, developed in the early 20th century, was a way to develop a consistent method of testing information, a mechanism to make transparent the evidence and how it was to be used. It recognised that all human beings come with bias but are capable of rational examination of evidence, including a re-evaluation of their own prejudgements and assumptions. However, in a world where anyone can publish without recourse to the journalistic standards we have come to trust, much of the evidence for our choices are resting on shifting sand. The untethered communication revolution has meant the growth of a multiplicity of worlds where everyone can discover their own myth, seek out and find ‘evidence’ and comrades or believers. The myth really has become the opiate of the masses. We are fast becoming a world where political discussion is about the entrenchment of myths and shouting down all those seeking truth and rational argument, the future looks bleak indeed.

We cannot help but make connections, to build a narrative world, but we do have a choice about the extent to which this is a conscious activity, one which examines information not in relation to what we already believe but in relation to truth. Without a concept of an external reality that we can share, a world where facts can be marshalled to say something about that world and a concept of truth which is not tied to an ideological position, how can democracies function? We must examine our beliefs, examine the evidence they are based on and seek out and welcome alternative perspectives.

But most of all: we need to be prepared to change our minds if we are to escape the myths we create.

–––––

Peter Lassey is a senior lecturer at the University of Bradford and is chair of White Ribbon UK. He tweets @peterlassey

–––––

Photo: Creative commons / Air National Guard